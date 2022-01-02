Adding tests to video player code

Yes that’s right. The playButton element there is not supposed to have any click event on it, but it clearly does because the click handler has added “initial-fade” to document.body

There needs to be no click event handler on the “.playb” element. There normally is no click event handler on it. The problem is that a previous test has left a click handler there. We need to remove any of those previous click handlers before doing each test.

Fortunately there’s an easy way to do that. We can use a beforeEach function that automatically gets run before each of those it sections. We can use the beforeEach function to remove all event handlers. The beforeEach function needs to be placed between the describe playButton line and the “has no impact” line. You can find an example of beforeEach being used in Jasmine’s setup and teardown example