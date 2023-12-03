Adding square brackets around json

I have a json response which is
{
"refresh_token": "s34Ap9VaYVIh8SSzcO2tIgjc985JLbzw",
"token_type": "bearer",
"access_token": "MPwvR52wNIEZIVh30z2u5IBSVrUaaP4H",
"expires_in": 172800
}
When I save to the database I need it to have square brackets around it.
[{
"refresh_token": "s34Ap9VaYVIh8SSzcO2tIgjc985JLbzw",
"token_type": "bearer",
"access_token": "MPwvR52wNIEZIVh30z2u5IBSVrUaaP4H",
"expires_in": 172800
}]
I prepare the JSON before saving it so it add “” and blackslashses. When I save it, it is adding an addiitonal " on the inside of the square brackets and an /n before the last square bracket.
["{\"refresh_token\":\"g32XZgJjYj1cXVmt8yhNqzt45YM1OyML\",\"token_type\":\"bearer\",\"access_token\":\"RTCZ18VAqoRGATpX8jJ2WoKRLf6RMybT\",\"expires_in\":172800}\n"]
So when I try to extract the data I am having to write all kinds of funny PHP and js to interact with it. No idea why it keeps adding this. Any ideas?