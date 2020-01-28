Adding space between 2 columns in Bootstrap

Hi there,

I have the following two columns using Bootstrap 4, but I cannot work out how to have a 15px gap to the right of the first box on desktop which is then removed when on mobile, nbut at the same time not having space on the left.

This is my code:

<div class="container"> <div class="row"> <a href="#" class="col-lg-6 col-md-12 listing-plan free-listing"> <h4>Heading</h4> <p>Text</p> <div class="btn-pink">Link</div> </a> <a href="#" class="col-lg-6 col-md-12 listing-plan premium-listing"> <h4>Heading</h4> <p>Text</p> <div class="btn-pink">Link</div> </a> </div> </div>

.listing-rates{ display: flex; align-items: center; } a.listing-plan:hover{ box-shadow: 0 0 12px rgba(0,0,0,0.15); -moz-box-shadow: 0 0 12px rgba(0,0,0,0.15); -webkit-box-shadow: 0 0 12px rgba(0,0,0,0.15); -o-box-shadow: 0 0 12px rgba(0,0,0,0.15); } .free-listing{ background: #fe0b5b; padding: 30px; border-radius: 3px; text-align: center } .premium-listing{ background: #492e77; padding: 30px; border-radius: 3px; text-align: center } .free-listing h4, .free-listing p, .premium-listing h4, .premium-listing p{ color: #fff; } .free-listing h4, .premium-listing h4{ font-size: 32px; font-weight: 300; }

Can anyone suggest a way of doing this. I’m trying to achieve something like this:

Thanks