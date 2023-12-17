Adding rows to table with button to remove

I am creating a webshop. In order to display the shopping cart I would like to create Javascript functionality that allows to add a row to a table with the contents of the Shopping Cart for each product that has been purchased. This is simple via table.insertrow();

However, I would like that each of these rows contains a Delete button that allows to discard the product, and hence remove the row . Who knows how to do that? The button should not simply remove the last row. If the Shopping Cart contains e.g., 5 products, then by clicking ont the Delete button of the 2nd row, only the 2nd row should be removed.

Kind regards and many thanks