Adding new branch to git for Urgent Task

Hello,
Having o lot of modified file in development on my local OS I need to make urgent
modifications of some files and upload them to server. I do
- Check that I have many modified files on master
git status
On branch master
... With many modified files
- I create new branch and make it active:
git branch dev_1_UrgentTask
git checkout dev_1_UrgentTask
...
git branch
* dev_1_UrgentTask // Current
master
...
- I modified 2 files, which I need to upload to git but when I run command
$ git status
On branch dev_1_UrgentTask
Changes not staged for commit:
... // I see many uncomitted files I had priorly on step 1)
- The thing is that I expected to see only 2 files I modified on step 3) which I have to add and commit in dev_1_UrgentTask branch.
Did I miss some steps?
Thanks!