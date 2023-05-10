Adding more fields to a form

I’m trying to create an “add more” feature to a web form, using something @PaulOB showed a few years ago. However, whenever the button is pressed it tries to submit the form despite having preventDefault(). I’m using the add more on a date field rather than a file field but I don’t think that should make any difference? It seems to be okay if I put the code into Codepen but then I guess Codepen doesn’t do a form submit.

This is my js:

const addMore = document.querySelector(".add-more"); let fInput = document.querySelector(".more-date"); addMore.addEventListener("click", function (e) { e.preventDefault(); let newFInput = fInput.cloneNode(); fInput.parentNode.insertBefore(newFInput, fInput.nextSibling); fInput = newFInput; });

Voila my HTML form (part thereof):