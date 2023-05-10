Adding more fields to a form

JavaScript
I’m trying to create an “add more” feature to a web form, using something @PaulOB showed a few years ago. However, whenever the button is pressed it tries to submit the form despite having preventDefault(). I’m using the add more on a date field rather than a file field but I don’t think that should make any difference? It seems to be okay if I put the code into Codepen but then I guess Codepen doesn’t do a form submit.

This is my js:

const addMore = document.querySelector(".add-more");
let fInput = document.querySelector(".more-date");

addMore.addEventListener("click", function (e) {
  e.preventDefault();
  let newFInput = fInput.cloneNode();
  fInput.parentNode.insertBefore(newFInput, fInput.nextSibling);
  fInput = newFInput;
});

Voila my HTML form (part thereof):

<form method="post"
  <div class="field">
    <label for="event">Event:</label>
    <input type="text" name="event">
  </div>
  <div class="field">
    <label for="date">Date:</label>
    <input type="date" name="date[]" class="more-date" required>
  </div>
  <div>
    <button class="add-more">Add date...</button>
  </div>
  <input type="submit" value="Make Booking">
</form>
Codepen should attempt a form submit if one were called for… (but it shouldnt be; a normal “button” should not trigger a submit event.)

Have you sniffed the button with browser inspector to see if anything else has latched a click event onto it that you weren’t expecting?

Ah-ha. It looks like I was missing a little line

<script src="js/addMore.js"></script>

