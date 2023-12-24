Adding minus button, quantity field and plus button via Javascript to table

I am working on the shopping cart of a webshop.
The shopping cart consists of a dynamically generated table. For each item in the shopping cart, I would like to add one cell to the table which has (in order left to right):
- A minus button, to reduce the quantity of the item
- A display of the quantity of the item
- A plus button to increase the quantity of the item
How to best do this? All three elements should be generated dynamically through a function, as the webshop will offer many different items
Kind regards and many thanks