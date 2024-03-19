Adding Footer to the back page, centered in the middle

Taking into account everything you have said here:

Continuing the discussion from Footer should be at the bottom, content in the middle:

Starting from here, what I have now: https://jsfiddle.net/t328re49/8/

Here is the back page by itself: https://jsfiddle.net/Loe5av1t/

I am adding it to the back of it which is probably most likely the better choice.

Click on 3 exit buttons and it appears at the end.

A lot of this can be removed, cleaned up, I know that:

Editing it without breaking it, is what I am trying to do.

/*!sc*/ .ewSEqQ { -webkit-flex: 1; -ms-flex: 1; flex: 1; -webkit-flex-direction: column; -ms-flex-direction: column; flex-direction: column; -webkit-box-pack: justify; -webkit-justify-content: space-between; -ms-flex-pack: justify; justify-content: space-between; padding-left: 16px; padding-right: 16px; padding-top: 64px; padding-bottom: 32px; height: 100%; width: 100%; } @media screen and (min-width:576px) { .ewSEqQ { padding-bottom: 64px; } } .dLqIok { margin: 0 auto; height: 100%; width: 100%; max-width: 680px; } /*!sc*/ .dEtzhK { position: fixed; top: 0; left: 0; right: 0; bottom: 0; z-index: -1; background-position: center; background-size: cover; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-color: #2A3235; background-style: flat; } /*!sc*/ .dTcluo { -webkit-align-items: center; -webkit-box-align: center; -ms-flex-align: center; align-items: center; -webkit-flex-direction: column; -ms-flex-direction: column; flex-direction: column; width: 100%; height: 100%; } /*!sc*/ .eZNKTD { margin-bottom: 16px; } /*!sc*/ .llgrqs { margin-left: 12px; margin-right: 12px; max-width: 100%; } /*!sc*/ .jWrdnz { padding-left: 40px; padding-right: 40px; margin-top: 4px; } /*!sc*/ .iqRImb { margin-top: 32px; margin-bottom: 16px; } /*!sc*/ .XXzWu { margin-top: 24px; } /*!sc*/ .cUWRuD { -webkit-flex-wrap: wrap; -ms-flex-wrap: wrap; flex-wrap: wrap; -webkit-box-pack: center; -webkit-justify-content: center; -ms-flex-pack: center; justify-content: center; -webkit-align-items: center; -webkit-box-align: center; -ms-flex-align: center; align-items: center; width: 100%; height: 100%; } /*!sc*/ .bhdLno { display: -webkit-box; display: -webkit-flex; display: -ms-flexbox; display: flex; } /*!sc*/ .bDBxtS { margin: 0; color: #fff; font-weight: 700; font-weight: 700; font-size: 20px; line-height: 1.5; text-overflow: ellipsis; max-width: 100%; white-space: nowrap; overflow: hidden; } /*!sc*/ .vNLCq { padding: 0; margin: 0; text-align: center; line-height: 1.5; color: #fff; font-size: 14px; font-weight: 500; line-height: 1.5; } /*!sc*/ @media screen and (min-width:576px) { .vNLCq { font-size: 16px; } } /*!sc*/ .lbrsth { padding-left: 8px; padding-right: 8px; color: inherit; -webkit-text-decoration: underline; text-decoration: underline; } /*!sc*/ .flTywP { width: 96px; height: 96px; border-radius: 50%; width: 96px; height: 96px; display: block; object-fit: contain; object-position: initial; -webkit-filter: none; filter: none; } p { margin: 0; padding: 0; border: 0; font-size: 100%; font: inherit; vertical-align: baseline; color: #0059dd; } /*!sc*/ body { line-height: 1; } /*!sc*/ html { font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-weight: 500; font-size: 16px; box-sizing: border-box; -webkit-font-smoothing: antialiased; -moz-osx-font-smoothing: grayscale; } /*!sc*/ html>* { -webkit-letter-spacing: normal; -moz-letter-spacing: normal; -ms-letter-spacing: normal; letter-spacing: normal; } /*!sc*/ .btjemE { display: -webkit-box; display: -webkit-flex; display: -ms-flexbox; display: flex; -webkit-align-items: center; -webkit-box-align: center; -ms-flex-align: center; align-items: center; } /*!sc*/ .cYLuAZ { z-index: 0; } /*!sc*/ .cYLuAZ:hover { -webkit-transform: scale(1.075); -ms-transform: scale(1.075); transform: scale(1.075); } /*!sc*/ .cYLuAZ svg { pointer-events: none; } .cVBMqs { margin-top: 8px; fill: rgb(255, 255, 255); width: 32px; height: 32px; } .containerD { display: flex; justify-content: center; align-content: center; padding: 8px 8px; position: fixed; z-index: 3; left: 0; right: 0; top: 0; bottom: 0; overflow: auto; } .my-footer { box-sizing: border-box; border-top: 0px solid #1155cc; background: #121212; text-align: center; word-wrap: break-word; margin: 0 -8px; padding: 22px 8px 8px; /*height:200px; padding: 22px 0 0 0; height is used */ font-family: Verdana, Arial; font-size: 13.33px; line-height: 1.5; vertical-align: baseline; } .my-footer a { text-decoration: none; } .my-footer b { width: 1px; height: 12px; background-color: #f6b26b; position: relative; top: 4px; left: 0; margin: 0 7.4px; } .footer-top { display: flex; flex-wrap: wrap; justify-content: center; margin-bottom: 13px; } .footer-top a { color: #0059dd; font-weight: 700; } .my-footer .text5 { color: #38761d; font-weight: 400; } .text6 { color: #b45f06; font-weight: 700; } .footer-mid { margin-bottom: 49px; color: #0059dd; font-family: Arial; font-size: 24px; font-weight: 700; } .footer-base { color: #0059dd; padding: 0 0 31px 0; }