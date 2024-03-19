Adding Footer to the back page, centered in the middle

Taking into account everything you have said here:
Continuing the discussion from Footer should be at the bottom, content in the middle:
Starting from here, what I have now: https://jsfiddle.net/t328re49/8/
Here is the back page by itself: https://jsfiddle.net/Loe5av1t/
I am adding it to the back of it which is probably most likely the better choice.
Click on 3 exit buttons and it appears at the end.
A lot of this can be removed, cleaned up, I know that:
Editing it without breaking it, is what I am trying to do.
/*!sc*/
.ewSEqQ {
-webkit-flex: 1;
-ms-flex: 1;
flex: 1;
-webkit-flex-direction: column;
-ms-flex-direction: column;
flex-direction: column;
-webkit-box-pack: justify;
-webkit-justify-content: space-between;
-ms-flex-pack: justify;
justify-content: space-between;
padding-left: 16px;
padding-right: 16px;
padding-top: 64px;
padding-bottom: 32px;
height: 100%;
width: 100%;
}
@media screen and (min-width:576px) {
.ewSEqQ {
padding-bottom: 64px;
}
}
.dLqIok {
margin: 0 auto;
height: 100%;
width: 100%;
max-width: 680px;
}
/*!sc*/
.dEtzhK {
position: fixed;
top: 0;
left: 0;
right: 0;
bottom: 0;
z-index: -1;
background-position: center;
background-size: cover;
background-repeat: no-repeat;
background-color: #2A3235;
background-style: flat;
}
/*!sc*/
.dTcluo {
-webkit-align-items: center;
-webkit-box-align: center;
-ms-flex-align: center;
align-items: center;
-webkit-flex-direction: column;
-ms-flex-direction: column;
flex-direction: column;
width: 100%;
height: 100%;
}
/*!sc*/
.eZNKTD {
margin-bottom: 16px;
}
/*!sc*/
.llgrqs {
margin-left: 12px;
margin-right: 12px;
max-width: 100%;
}
/*!sc*/
.jWrdnz {
padding-left: 40px;
padding-right: 40px;
margin-top: 4px;
}
/*!sc*/
.iqRImb {
margin-top: 32px;
margin-bottom: 16px;
}
/*!sc*/
.XXzWu {
margin-top: 24px;
}
/*!sc*/
.cUWRuD {
-webkit-flex-wrap: wrap;
-ms-flex-wrap: wrap;
flex-wrap: wrap;
-webkit-box-pack: center;
-webkit-justify-content: center;
-ms-flex-pack: center;
justify-content: center;
-webkit-align-items: center;
-webkit-box-align: center;
-ms-flex-align: center;
align-items: center;
width: 100%;
height: 100%;
}
/*!sc*/
.bhdLno {
display: -webkit-box;
display: -webkit-flex;
display: -ms-flexbox;
display: flex;
}
/*!sc*/
.bDBxtS {
margin: 0;
color: #fff;
font-weight: 700;
font-weight: 700;
font-size: 20px;
line-height: 1.5;
text-overflow: ellipsis;
max-width: 100%;
white-space: nowrap;
overflow: hidden;
}
/*!sc*/
.vNLCq {
padding: 0;
margin: 0;
text-align: center;
line-height: 1.5;
color: #fff;
font-size: 14px;
font-weight: 500;
line-height: 1.5;
}
/*!sc*/
@media screen and (min-width:576px) {
.vNLCq {
font-size: 16px;
}
}
/*!sc*/
.lbrsth {
padding-left: 8px;
padding-right: 8px;
color: inherit;
-webkit-text-decoration: underline;
text-decoration: underline;
}
/*!sc*/
.flTywP {
width: 96px;
height: 96px;
border-radius: 50%;
width: 96px;
height: 96px;
display: block;
object-fit: contain;
object-position: initial;
-webkit-filter: none;
filter: none;
}
p {
margin: 0;
padding: 0;
border: 0;
font-size: 100%;
font: inherit;
vertical-align: baseline;
color: #0059dd;
}
/*!sc*/
body {
line-height: 1;
}
/*!sc*/
html {
font-family: Inter, sans-serif;
font-weight: 500;
font-size: 16px;
box-sizing: border-box;
-webkit-font-smoothing: antialiased;
-moz-osx-font-smoothing: grayscale;
}
/*!sc*/
html>* {
-webkit-letter-spacing: normal;
-moz-letter-spacing: normal;
-ms-letter-spacing: normal;
letter-spacing: normal;
}
/*!sc*/
.btjemE {
display: -webkit-box;
display: -webkit-flex;
display: -ms-flexbox;
display: flex;
-webkit-align-items: center;
-webkit-box-align: center;
-ms-flex-align: center;
align-items: center;
}
/*!sc*/
.cYLuAZ {
z-index: 0;
}
/*!sc*/
.cYLuAZ:hover {
-webkit-transform: scale(1.075);
-ms-transform: scale(1.075);
transform: scale(1.075);
}
/*!sc*/
.cYLuAZ svg {
pointer-events: none;
}
.cVBMqs {
margin-top: 8px;
fill: rgb(255, 255, 255);
width: 32px;
height: 32px;
}
.containerD {
display: flex;
justify-content: center;
align-content: center;
padding: 8px 8px;
position: fixed;
z-index: 3;
left: 0;
right: 0;
top: 0;
bottom: 0;
overflow: auto;
}
.my-footer {
box-sizing: border-box;
border-top: 0px solid #1155cc;
background: #121212;
text-align: center;
word-wrap: break-word;
margin: 0 -8px;
padding: 22px 8px 8px;
/*height:200px;
padding: 22px 0 0 0; height is used */
font-family: Verdana, Arial;
font-size: 13.33px;
line-height: 1.5;
vertical-align: baseline;
}
.my-footer a {
text-decoration: none;
}
.my-footer b {
width: 1px;
height: 12px;
background-color: #f6b26b;
position: relative;
top: 4px;
left: 0;
margin: 0 7.4px;
}
.footer-top {
display: flex;
flex-wrap: wrap;
justify-content: center;
margin-bottom: 13px;
}
.footer-top a {
color: #0059dd;
font-weight: 700;
}
.my-footer .text5 {
color: #38761d;
font-weight: 400;
}
.text6 {
color: #b45f06;
font-weight: 700;
}
.footer-mid {
margin-bottom: 49px;
color: #0059dd;
font-family: Arial;
font-size: 24px;
font-weight: 700;
}
.footer-base {
color: #0059dd;
padding: 0 0 31px 0;
}
<div class="containerD hide">
<div class="inner-container">
<link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Inter:wght@300;500;600;700&display=swap" rel="stylesheet">
<div class="bhdLno">
<div class="ewSEqQ bhdLno">
<div class=" dLqIok">
<div class="dEtzhK eWxyLu"></div>
<div class="dTcluo bhdLno">
<div class=" eZNKTD">
<svg width="136" height="136" viewBox="0 0 136 136">
<rect x="0" y="0" width="136" height="136" fill="#38761d" />
<rect x="4" y="4" width="128" height="128" fill="black" />
<rect x="8" y="8" width="120" height="120" fill="#1155cc" />
<rect x="12" y="12" width="112" height="112" fill="black" />
<rect x="16" y="16" width="104" height="104" fill="#38761d" />
<rect x="20" y="20" width="96" height="96" fill="black" />
<rect x="24" y="24" width="88" height="88" fill="#1155cc" />
<rect x="28" y="28" width="80" height="80" fill="black" />
<rect x="32" y="32" width="72" height="72" fill="#38761d" />
<rect x="36" y="36" width="64" height="64" fill="black" />
<rect x="40" y="40" width="56" height="56" fill="#1155cc" />
<rect x="44" y="44" width="48" height="48" fill="black" />
<rect x="48" y="48" width="40" height="40" fill="#38761d" />
<rect x="52" y="52" width="32" height="32" fill="black" />
<rect x="56" y="56" width="24" height="24" fill="#1155cc" />
<rect x="60" y="60" width="16" height="16" fill="black" />
<rect x="64" y="64" width="8" height="8" fill="#38761d" />
0
</svg>
</div>
<div class="llgrqs btjemE">
<h1 class="sc-dlfnbm bDBxtS">Testing Testing</h1>
</div>
<div class=" jWrdnz">
<h2 class="sc-hKgILt vNLCq">[ Testing Testing ]</h2>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<footer class="my-footer">
<div class="footer-top">
<a href=" #" target="_blank">something</a><b></b>
<a href="#" target="_blank">something</a><b></b>
<a href="#" target="_blank"><span class="text5">something</span><span class="text6">something</span></a><b></b>
<a href="#" target="_blank">Feedback</a>
</div>
<div class="footer-mid">something</div>
<div class="footer-base">something</div>
</footer>
</div>
</div>
</div>