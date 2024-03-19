Adding Footer to the back page, centered in the middle

HTML & CSS
1

I am adding it to the back of it which is probably most likely the better choice.

Click on 3 exit buttons and it appears at the end.

A lot of this can be removed, cleaned up, I know that:

Editing it without breaking it, is what I am trying to do.

/*!sc*/
.ewSEqQ {
	-webkit-flex: 1;
	-ms-flex: 1;
	flex: 1;
	-webkit-flex-direction: column;
	-ms-flex-direction: column;
	flex-direction: column;
	-webkit-box-pack: justify;
	-webkit-justify-content: space-between;
	-ms-flex-pack: justify;
	justify-content: space-between;
	padding-left: 16px;
	padding-right: 16px;
	padding-top: 64px;
	padding-bottom: 32px;
	height: 100%;
	width: 100%;
}

@media screen and (min-width:576px) {
	.ewSEqQ {
		padding-bottom: 64px;
	}
}

.dLqIok {
	margin: 0 auto;
	height: 100%;
	width: 100%;
	max-width: 680px;
}

/*!sc*/
.dEtzhK {
	position: fixed;
	top: 0;
	left: 0;
	right: 0;
	bottom: 0;
	z-index: -1;
	background-position: center;
	background-size: cover;
	background-repeat: no-repeat;
	background-color: #2A3235;
	background-style: flat;
}

/*!sc*/
.dTcluo {
	-webkit-align-items: center;
	-webkit-box-align: center;
	-ms-flex-align: center;
	align-items: center;
	-webkit-flex-direction: column;
	-ms-flex-direction: column;
	flex-direction: column;
	width: 100%;
	height: 100%;
}

/*!sc*/
.eZNKTD {
	margin-bottom: 16px;
}

/*!sc*/
.llgrqs {
	margin-left: 12px;
	margin-right: 12px;
	max-width: 100%;
}

/*!sc*/
.jWrdnz {
	padding-left: 40px;
	padding-right: 40px;
	margin-top: 4px;
}


/*!sc*/
.iqRImb {
	margin-top: 32px;
	margin-bottom: 16px;
}

/*!sc*/
.XXzWu {
	margin-top: 24px;
}

/*!sc*/
.cUWRuD {
	-webkit-flex-wrap: wrap;
	-ms-flex-wrap: wrap;
	flex-wrap: wrap;
	-webkit-box-pack: center;
	-webkit-justify-content: center;
	-ms-flex-pack: center;
	justify-content: center;
	-webkit-align-items: center;
	-webkit-box-align: center;
	-ms-flex-align: center;
	align-items: center;
	width: 100%;
	height: 100%;
}

/*!sc*/
.bhdLno {
	display: -webkit-box;
	display: -webkit-flex;
	display: -ms-flexbox;
	display: flex;
}

/*!sc*/
.bDBxtS {
	margin: 0;
	color: #fff;
	font-weight: 700;
	font-weight: 700;
	font-size: 20px;
	line-height: 1.5;
	text-overflow: ellipsis;
	max-width: 100%;
	white-space: nowrap;
	overflow: hidden;
}

/*!sc*/
.vNLCq {
	padding: 0;
	margin: 0;
	text-align: center;
	line-height: 1.5;
	color: #fff;
	font-size: 14px;
	font-weight: 500;
	line-height: 1.5;
}

/*!sc*/
@media screen and (min-width:576px) {
	.vNLCq {
		font-size: 16px;
	}
}


/*!sc*/
.lbrsth {
	padding-left: 8px;
	padding-right: 8px;
	color: inherit;
	-webkit-text-decoration: underline;
	text-decoration: underline;
}

/*!sc*/
.flTywP {
	width: 96px;
	height: 96px;
	border-radius: 50%;
	width: 96px;
	height: 96px;
	display: block;
	object-fit: contain;
	object-position: initial;
	-webkit-filter: none;
	filter: none;
}

p {
	margin: 0;
	padding: 0;
	border: 0;
	font-size: 100%;
	font: inherit;
	vertical-align: baseline;
	color: #0059dd;
}


/*!sc*/
body {
	line-height: 1;
}


/*!sc*/
html {
	font-family: Inter, sans-serif;
	font-weight: 500;
	font-size: 16px;
	box-sizing: border-box;
	-webkit-font-smoothing: antialiased;
	-moz-osx-font-smoothing: grayscale;
}

/*!sc*/
html>* {
	-webkit-letter-spacing: normal;
	-moz-letter-spacing: normal;
	-ms-letter-spacing: normal;
	letter-spacing: normal;
}


/*!sc*/
.btjemE {
	display: -webkit-box;
	display: -webkit-flex;
	display: -ms-flexbox;
	display: flex;
	-webkit-align-items: center;
	-webkit-box-align: center;
	-ms-flex-align: center;
	align-items: center;
}

/*!sc*/
.cYLuAZ {

	z-index: 0;
}

/*!sc*/
.cYLuAZ:hover {
	-webkit-transform: scale(1.075);
	-ms-transform: scale(1.075);
	transform: scale(1.075);
}

/*!sc*/
.cYLuAZ svg {
	pointer-events: none;
}

.cVBMqs {
	margin-top: 8px;
	fill: rgb(255, 255, 255);
	width: 32px;
	height: 32px;
}

.containerD {
	display: flex;
	justify-content: center;
	align-content: center;
	padding: 8px 8px;
	position: fixed;
	z-index: 3;
	left: 0;
	right: 0;
	top: 0;
	bottom: 0;
	overflow: auto;
}

.my-footer {
	box-sizing: border-box;
	border-top: 0px solid #1155cc;
	background: #121212;
	text-align: center;
	word-wrap: break-word;
	margin: 0 -8px;
	padding: 22px 8px 8px;
	/*height:200px;
  padding: 22px 0 0 0;  height is used    */
	font-family: Verdana, Arial;
	font-size: 13.33px;
	line-height: 1.5;
	vertical-align: baseline;
}

.my-footer a {
	text-decoration: none;
}

.my-footer b {
	width: 1px;
	height: 12px;
	background-color: #f6b26b;
	position: relative;
	top: 4px;
	left: 0;
	margin: 0 7.4px;
}

.footer-top {
	display: flex;
	flex-wrap: wrap;
	justify-content: center;
	margin-bottom: 13px;
}

.footer-top a {
	color: #0059dd;
	font-weight: 700;
}

.my-footer .text5 {
	color: #38761d;
	font-weight: 400;
}

.text6 {
	color: #b45f06;
	font-weight: 700;
}

.footer-mid {
	margin-bottom: 49px;
	color: #0059dd;
	font-family: Arial;
	font-size: 24px;
	font-weight: 700;
}

.footer-base {
	color: #0059dd;
	padding: 0 0 31px 0;
}

   <div class="containerD hide">
      <div class="inner-container">
         <link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Inter:wght@300;500;600;700&amp;display=swap" rel="stylesheet">
         <div class="bhdLno">
            <div class="ewSEqQ bhdLno">
               <div class=" dLqIok">
                  <div class="dEtzhK eWxyLu"></div>
                  <div class="dTcluo bhdLno">
                     <div class=" eZNKTD">
                        <svg width="136" height="136" viewBox="0 0 136 136">
                           <rect x="0" y="0" width="136" height="136" fill="#38761d" />
                           <rect x="4" y="4" width="128" height="128" fill="black" />
                           <rect x="8" y="8" width="120" height="120" fill="#1155cc" />
                           <rect x="12" y="12" width="112" height="112" fill="black" />
                           <rect x="16" y="16" width="104" height="104" fill="#38761d" />
                           <rect x="20" y="20" width="96" height="96" fill="black" />
                           <rect x="24" y="24" width="88" height="88" fill="#1155cc" />
                           <rect x="28" y="28" width="80" height="80" fill="black" />
                           <rect x="32" y="32" width="72" height="72" fill="#38761d" />
                           <rect x="36" y="36" width="64" height="64" fill="black" />
                           <rect x="40" y="40" width="56" height="56" fill="#1155cc" />
                           <rect x="44" y="44" width="48" height="48" fill="black" />
                           <rect x="48" y="48" width="40" height="40" fill="#38761d" />
                           <rect x="52" y="52" width="32" height="32" fill="black" />
                           <rect x="56" y="56" width="24" height="24" fill="#1155cc" />
                           <rect x="60" y="60" width="16" height="16" fill="black" />
                           <rect x="64" y="64" width="8" height="8" fill="#38761d" />
                           0
                        </svg>
                     </div>
                     <div class="llgrqs btjemE">
                        <h1 class="sc-dlfnbm bDBxtS">Testing Testing</h1>
                     </div>
                     <div class=" jWrdnz">
                        <h2 class="sc-hKgILt vNLCq">[ Testing Testing ]</h2>
                     </div>
                  </div>
               </div>
            </div>
         </div>
         <footer class="my-footer">
            <div class="footer-top">
               <a href=" #" target="_blank">something</a><b></b>
               <a href="#" target="_blank">something</a><b></b>
               <a href="#" target="_blank"><span class="text5">something</span><span class="text6">something</span></a><b></b>
               <a href="#" target="_blank">Feedback</a>
            </div>
            <div class="footer-mid">something</div>
            <div class="footer-base">something</div>
         </footer>
      </div>
   </div>
</div>