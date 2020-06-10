Adding extra element with modulus in a PHP loop

Hello guys,
I am using a Bootstrap grid with 6 element (As articles). 5 come directly from the database, and I need to add one more article element at the beginning, just for aesthetics. This is what I have so far. Any help is welcome. Thank you!
Here’s the idea of what i need https://imgur.com/a/JTlROZ2
<?php $i = 0 ?>
<?php START LOOP ?>
<?php if($i % 2 == 0): ?>
<div class="ps-box"><!-- POST -->
<div class="row"><!-- ROW -->
<?php endif; ?>
<article>
Element
</article>
<?php if($i % 2 != 0): ?>
</div><!-- / ROW -->
</div><!-- / POST -->
<?php endif; ?>
<?php $i++ ?>
<?php END LOOP ?>