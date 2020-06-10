Adding extra element with modulus in a PHP loop

PHP
, ,
#1

Hello guys,

I am using a Bootstrap grid with 6 element (As articles). 5 come directly from the database, and I need to add one more article element at the beginning, just for aesthetics. This is what I have so far. Any help is welcome. Thank you!

Here’s the idea of what i need https://imgur.com/a/JTlROZ2

<?php $i = 0 ?>
<?php  START  LOOP ?>
<?php if($i % 2 == 0): ?> 
<div class="ps-box"><!-- POST -->
   <div class="row"><!-- ROW -->
      <?php endif; ?>
      <article>
         Element
      </article>
      <?php if($i % 2 != 0): ?>
   </div><!-- / ROW -->
</div><!-- / POST -->
<?php endif; ?>
<?php $i++ ?>
<?php END  LOOP ?>