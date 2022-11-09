Adding class if div is empty

im developing php form for email with ajax so that page doesnt have to refersh.

<form class="get-form" method="post" action="get-quote.php"> <div class="text-center form-fill"> <h4 class="output_message" id="message"></h4> </div> //form-field </form>

After form have been successfully submitted message will be displayed in “H4.output_message”. with following ajax code.

$(document).ready(function() { $('.get-form').on('submit',function(){ // Add text 'loading...' right after clicking on the submit button. $('.output_message').text('Loading...'); var form = $(this); $.ajax({ url: form.attr('action'), method: form.attr('method'), data: form.serialize(), success: function(result){ $("form")[0].reset(); if (result == 'success'){ $('.output_message').text('Message Sent!'); } else { $('.output_message').text('Error Sending email!'); } } }); return false; }); });

Everything works fine but i want hide “div.form-fill” when h4.out_message is empty as i have done some css styling. i want to display “div.form-fill” only when h4.out_message have some text.

Works fine with JavaScript but couldn’t figure out with ajax