Adding class if div is empty

JavaScript
#1

im developing php form for email with ajax so that page doesnt have to refersh.

<form class="get-form" method="post" action="get-quote.php">
    <div class="text-center form-fill">
       <h4 class="output_message" id="message"></h4>
    </div>
   //form-field
</form>

After form have been successfully submitted message will be displayed in “H4.output_message”. with following ajax code.

$(document).ready(function() {
    $('.get-form').on('submit',function(){
         
        // Add text 'loading...' right after clicking on the submit button. 
        $('.output_message').text('Loading...'); 
         
        var form = $(this);
        $.ajax({
            url: form.attr('action'),
            method: form.attr('method'),
            data: form.serialize(),
            success: function(result){
                $("form")[0].reset();
                if (result == 'success'){
                    $('.output_message').text('Message Sent!');  
                } else {
                    $('.output_message').text('Error Sending email!');
                }
            }
        });
          return false;   
    });
});

Everything works fine but i want hide “div.form-fill” when h4.out_message is empty as i have done some css styling. i want to display “div.form-fill” only when h4.out_message have some text.
Works fine with JavaScript but couldn’t figure out with ajax