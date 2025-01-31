Adding an alt tag to a graphic font

I’m not even sure that this is possible, but I’ve been asked to use this graphic library in a page, and in an attempt to make it screen reader friendly, I’m trying to find some way to describe each image. As a screen reader user myself it would be rather nice to have alt tags or aria labels associated with each image. Here’s an example of what I’ve done so far. Needless to say it doesn’t work:



Is it just not possible, or have I done something wrong.

As always many thanks for any help.