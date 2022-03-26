Adding a class to this line

Hi there,

I have the following line which outputs classes:

<li <?php job_listing_class(); ?> data-longitude="<?php echo esc_attr( $arr_post->geolocation_lat ); ?>" data-latitude="<?php echo esc_attr( $arr_post->geolocation_long ); ?>">

I believe this part: <?php job_listing_class(); ?> is the part outputting class=“classname classname etc”.

What I would like to do is add some custom classes to this line, but but not sure how to do this.

I have tried something like this:

<?php job_listing_class(); .'myclassname' ?> but this didn’t work.

Can anyone tell me how I can add my own classes?

Many thanks!