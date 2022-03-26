Adding a class to this line

Hi there,
I have the following line which outputs classes:
<li <?php job_listing_class(); ?> data-longitude="<?php echo esc_attr( $arr_post->geolocation_lat ); ?>"
data-latitude="<?php echo esc_attr( $arr_post->geolocation_long ); ?>">
I believe this part:
<?php job_listing_class(); ?> is the part outputting class=“classname classname etc”.
What I would like to do is add some custom classes to this line, but but not sure how to do this.
I have tried something like this:
<?php job_listing_class(); .'myclassname' ?> but this didn’t work.
Can anyone tell me how I can add my own classes?
Many thanks!