Adding a class to CSS

I want to add a class to this CSS and having trouble. Do I have too many redundancies by using “A”?
<style>
A:link {
color : #1e5186;
text-decoration : none;
}
A:visited {
color : #1e5186;
text-decoration : none;
}
A:hover {
color : indianred;
}
</style>
Thank you
Well these are redundant because they apply the same styles, you could just say
a:link, a:visited (or
a:any-link, which combines
:link and
:visited).
I dont… know what you mean by “having trouble” though? What’s it doing that it shouldnt be, or not doing that it should be?
This CSS works fine and I use it on many pages. On one particular page I want to use it but I also have another CSS with buttons that conflicts with this one. So I wanted to add a class to use for one hyperlink only.