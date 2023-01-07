Adding a class to CSS

javascript7: javascript7: A:link { color : #1e5186; text-decoration : none; } A:visited { color : #1e5186; text-decoration : none; }

Well these are redundant because they apply the same styles, you could just say a:link, a:visited (or a:any-link , which combines :link and :visited ).

I dont… know what you mean by “having trouble” though? What’s it doing that it shouldnt be, or not doing that it should be?