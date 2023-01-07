Adding a class to CSS

I want to add a class to this CSS and having trouble. Do I have too many redundancies by using “A”?

     <style>
         A:link { 
color : #1e5186; 
text-decoration : none; 
} 
A:visited { 
color : #1e5186; 
text-decoration : none; 
} 
A:hover { 
color : indianred; 
}
</style>

Well these are redundant because they apply the same styles, you could just say a:link, a:visited (or a:any-link, which combines :link and :visited).
I dont… know what you mean by “having trouble” though? What’s it doing that it shouldnt be, or not doing that it should be?

This CSS works fine and I use it on many pages. On one particular page I want to use it but I also have another CSS with buttons that conflicts with this one. So I wanted to add a class to use for one hyperlink only.