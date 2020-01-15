Add var into css in js file

You forgot the unit. It should be (notice the px ):

url(/Images/Shared/Home_Page_Background.png) no-repeat 0 114.6px fixed

You can do that like this:

if (document.body.id === 'Home') { const navBarWrapperHeight = $('.navbarWrapper').height(); const property = `url(/Images/Shared/Home_Page_Background.png) no-repeat 0 ${navBarWrapperHeight}px fixed`; $('body').css('background', property); }

Pls note, I’m using modern JS syntax here, which won’t work in IE.