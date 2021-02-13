Add Two Email address to email form

Hello, I need to add an extra email address to my email form. How would I do it. Here is the coding from the current form<?php $mailTo = 'test@test.com'; $name = htmlspecialchars($_POST['name']); $lname = htmlspecialchars($_POST['surname']); $mailFrom = htmlspecialchars($_POST['email']); $phone = htmlspecialchars($_POST['phone']); $subject = 'Message from your site'; $message_text = htmlspecialchars($_POST['message']); $message = 'From: '.$name.' '.$lname.' Phone: '.$phone.'; Email: '.$mailFrom.' ; Message: '.$message_text; mail($mailTo, $subject, $message); ?>
If you look up the mail() function in PHP, you will see for the “to” field there is multiple options. Second bullet down is what you want…
https://www.php.net/manual/en/function.mail.php
In short, just use a comma between the mail addresses…
$mailto='test@test.com,test2@test.com';
I hope this is what you were looking for.