Add products to the cart of the same id with different variants

Hi all, I’m a new user. I have a shopping cart php script that works fine.

I made changes by adding different variants to each product.

Now when I add the product by selecting the variants it works perfectly.

However, if I try to add the same product but with different variants, the previous product is overwritten and only the newly added product remains.

I would like both products to stay.

I apologize if my english is not correct but I use google translate.

Here is the code that opens the cart sessions: