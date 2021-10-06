Add incremental value to an id of the body tag

Hi all,
I’ve got a series of questions and im after having that every time the next button is clicked, the value to that is added to the body tag as an id, so that i can use this as a hook to let the user know what question they are on.
<body id="question_[incrementaing value]">
<a value="0">Next Question</a>
Here is what i’ve got so far that gets the value and the adds 1 to it every time it is clicked…
<script type="text/javascript">
var i = 0;
function Next_Question() {
var NextQ = document.getElementById("Next");
document.getElementById('Next').value = ++i;
console.log(i+"_next");
}
</script>
In that code i after adding that value to the existing id of the body tag.
any pointers would be great…
Thanks