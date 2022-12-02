Add expand/collapse markers

In my website I have an automatically generated toc where items can be expanded (if there are children headers: such as h3 within h2).
This TOC works, but I wish that a visitor could see if there is something to expand, through a marker (like + o -).
How should I change the css, that now is:
#generated-toc ul ul {
display: none;
}
#generated-toc > ul {
xxdisplay: block !important;
margin-left: 30px;
padding: 0;
list-style: none;
}
#generated-toc ul .active + ul {
display: block;
margin-left: 3%;
}
#generated-toc ul a {
text-decoration: none;
display: inline;
padding-left: 0px;
}
#generated-toc a:before, #generated-toc a:after {content: none;}
#generated-toc ul, #generated-toc li {padding-left: 0; max-width: 100% !important}
#generated-toc ul ul a { font-size: 90%;}
#generated-toc .notmissing a.active {background: transparent;}
The problem you have is that at present if you click “Opere” the page travels to opere and you have to scroll back up to see the opened menu. I suggest that for the top level you remove the destination.