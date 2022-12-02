Add expand/collapse markers

web148: web148: #generated-toc a:before, #generated-toc a:after {content: none;}

I’m thinking you could add those symbols with :after. You would need to differentiate the toggling submenu anchors from the non-toggling. Maybe with a className.

For example, possibly something like this?

a.has-submenu:after { content: '+'; ... more styling here ... } a.has-submenu.active:after { content: '-'; ... more styling here ... }

You also seem to have an issue where clicking on a category, say for instance ‘Opere’, takes you down the page to 1. Dialoghi socratici rather than staying where the newly opened submenu is.

It seems to me these links could really do with having an href=‘#’ e.g.

<a href="#" class="active">Opere</a>

Just some ideas.