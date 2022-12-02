Add expand/collapse markers

HTML & CSS
#1

In my website I have an automatically generated toc where items can be expanded (if there are children headers: such as h3 within h2).
This TOC works, but I wish that a visitor could see if there is something to expand, through a marker (like + o -).
How should I change the css, that now is:

#generated-toc ul ul {
  display: none;
}
#generated-toc > ul {
  xxdisplay: block !important;
  margin-left: 30px;
  padding: 0;
  list-style: none;
}

#generated-toc ul .active + ul {
  display: block;
  margin-left: 3%;
}
#generated-toc ul a {
  text-decoration: none;
  display: inline;
  padding-left: 0px;
}
#generated-toc a:before, #generated-toc a:after {content: none;}
#generated-toc ul, #generated-toc li {padding-left: 0; max-width: 100% !important}

#generated-toc ul ul a { font-size: 90%;}
#generated-toc .notmissing a.active {background: transparent;}
#2

I’m thinking you could add those symbols with :after. You would need to differentiate the toggling submenu anchors from the non-toggling. Maybe with a className.

For example, possibly something like this?

a.has-submenu:after {
  content: '+';
  ... more styling here ...
}

a.has-submenu.active:after {
  content: '-';
  ... more styling here ...
}

You also seem to have an issue where clicking on a category, say for instance ‘Opere’, takes you down the page to 1. Dialoghi socratici rather than staying where the newly opened submenu is.

It seems to me these links could really do with having an href=‘#’ e.g.

<a href="#" class="active">Opere</a>

Just some ideas.

1 Like
#3

Hi,

You can achieve a plus sign like this:

#generated-toc li:has(ul){
position:relative;
list-style-type:none;
padding-left:2%

}
#generated-toc li:has(ul) >a:before{
content:"+";
position:absolute;
left:-.3rem;
top:-.2rem;
font-weight:bold;
font-size:1.5rem
}

Screen Shot 2022-12-02 at 13.08.46

The problem you have is that at present if you click “Opere” the page travels to opere and you have to scroll back up to see the opened menu. I suggest that for the top level you remove the destination.

e.g.
change this


<a href="#heading_toc_j_2" class="active">Opere</a>

to this:

<a href="#nogo" class="active">Opere</a>

Or address in your js.

2 Likes
#4

Following the same format you can change the plus to a minus when the menu is open with the following addition to my code above.

#generated-toc li:has(ul) >a.active:before{
content:"-";
}

Screen Shot 2022-12-02 at 13.17.49