Add column sort to html table

I used a js script to convert JSON data to an HTML table at https://communitychessclub.com/result.php.
convert json to table:
https://www.geeksforgeeks.org/how-to-convert-json-data-to-a-html-table-using-javascript-jquery/#approach-2-using-jsonstringify-method
It worked fine. But now I have to add a
class = "order" to table thead tr th (using JS) to sort the columns… How can I do that in plain js?
I have this: <th>Country</th>
But I need this: <th class="order">Country</th>
<script>
//Another compact but readable solution: It just requires adding the class .order to the <th> element of each column to be ordered
document.querySelectorAll('th.order').forEach(th_elem => {
let asc=true
const index = Array.from(th_elem.parentNode.children).indexOf(th_elem)
th_elem.addEventListener('click', (e) => {
const arr = [... th_elem.closest("table").querySelectorAll('tbody tr')]
arr.sort( (a, b) => {
const a_val = a.children[index].innerText
const b_val = b.children[index].innerText
return (asc) ? a_val.localeCompare(b_val) : b_val.localeCompare(a_val)
})
arr.forEach(elem => {
th_elem.closest("table").querySelector("tbody").appendChild(elem)
})
asc = !asc
})
})
</script>