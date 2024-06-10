Add column sort to html table

I used a js script to convert JSON data to an HTML table at https://communitychessclub.com/result.php.

convert json to table:

https://www.geeksforgeeks.org/how-to-convert-json-data-to-a-html-table-using-javascript-jquery/#approach-2-using-jsonstringify-method

It worked fine. But now I have to add a class = "order" to table thead tr th (using JS) to sort the columns… How can I do that in plain js?

I have this: <th>Country</th>
But I need this: <th class="order">Country</th>


<script> 
//Another compact but readable solution: It just requires adding the class .order to the <th> element of each column to be ordered

document.querySelectorAll('th.order').forEach(th_elem => {
 let asc=true
 const index = Array.from(th_elem.parentNode.children).indexOf(th_elem) 
 th_elem.addEventListener('click', (e) => { 
 const arr = [... th_elem.closest("table").querySelectorAll('tbody tr')]
 arr.sort( (a, b) => {
 const a_val = a.children[index].innerText
 const b_val = b.children[index].innerText 
 return (asc) ? a_val.localeCompare(b_val) : b_val.localeCompare(a_val)
 })
 arr.forEach(elem => { 
 th_elem.closest("table").querySelector("tbody").appendChild(elem)
 })
 asc = !asc
 })
})
</script>
Wern’t you using DataTables before?

Anyway…

let theader = document.createElement("th");

=>

let theader = document.createElement("th");
theader.classList.add("order");