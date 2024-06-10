Add column sort to html table

I used a js script to convert JSON data to an HTML table at https://communitychessclub.com/result.php.

convert json to table:

https://www.geeksforgeeks.org/how-to-convert-json-data-to-a-html-table-using-javascript-jquery/#approach-2-using-jsonstringify-method

It worked fine. But now I have to add a class = "order" to table thead tr th (using JS) to sort the columns… How can I do that in plain js?

I have this: <th>Country</th> But I need this: <th class="order">Country</th>