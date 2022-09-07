Accessing an HTTPS website

My query has more to do with SSL HTTPS than just HTML, so I hope I am in the correct forum. If not, then please feel free to move this thread as you wish.

As briefly as I can, my problem is this: I have volunteered my time and resources to create an Arduino project for our water association that monitors water levels in each water tank. The board member’s would like to receive texts when water levels fall below 8 ft. I have done just that, but I am using one of my own unsecured - HTTP - site from which to send the requested texts.

In the includes folder of my site I have a PHP file that, when requested by the Arduino sketch function, send texts to all board members. This works perfectly. After testing was completed it was time to use the water assciations own website to bounce the texts from.

I built their website and set it up as an HTTPS site. For well over a month I have tried everything that know to do and have NEVER received a text back from this secure website. I think the reason for this is because the site is secure.

So, if my base assumption is correct, then can someone confirm this?

This entire project is completed and ready to be installed, but this issue has put a hold on the install because I do not want my personl site to be tied to their project.

I have been advised to replace the microcontroller board I am currently using with another that has a built in ‘SSL stack’. In truth, I have never read a clear explanation of exactly what this is, but only that it will help navigate past the obstacle I am facing. I have several of these new ESP32 boards in hand, but until I have exhausted all other possibilities, I will not begin testing them. The form factor of these new boards will snap right into my terminal block, but some changes will undoubtedly have to be made.

All comments and suggestions are most welcome.

Thank you.