Accessing a JSON element

I pull my document array and access it with this
var docs = this.doc[this.ticker_symbol]
console.log(docs)
returns
[
{
siteId: 'aaauetf',
name: 'Fact Sheet',
docOrder: '0',
docType: ' Factsheet',
ticker: 'aaau',
_id: '5cf93d4e5e2d5445b647e63a',
createdAt: '2019-06-06T16:20:30.765Z',
updatedAt: '2020-01-10T21:29:32.311Z',
__v: 0,
id: '5cf93d4e5e2d5445b647e63a',
doc: {
_id: '5e18ecbc893fe012540eea36',
name: 'AAAU Fact Sheet Q4 v1-APPROVED.pdf',
sha256: 'x72zbL2nblED4A4RjAEvGz-i7D4Dh8xaKYKhhwcP7sk',
hash: '9bd1480c74a44a4ebe4415a80e023137',
ext: '.pdf',
mime: 'application/pdf',
size: '155.07',
url: '/uploads/9bd1480c74a44a4ebe4415a80e023137.pdf',
provider: 'local',
related: [Array],
createdAt: '2020-01-10T21:29:32.330Z',
updatedAt: '2020-01-10T21:29:32.333Z',
__v: 0,
id: '5e18ecbc893fe012540eea36'
},
doc_thumb: null
},
{
siteId: 'aaauetf',
name: 'Investment Case',
docOrder: '1',
docType: ' Other',
ticker: 'aaau',
_id: '5cf93d6d5e2d5445b647e63d',
createdAt: '2019-06-06T16:21:01.356Z',
updatedAt: '2019-07-12T16:27:58.371Z',
__v: 0,
id: '5cf93d6d5e2d5445b647e63d',
doc: {
_id: '5d28b50ee13db21120e6c487',
name: 'AAAU Investment Case_8 July 2019 V4 Reformatted Final Approved.pdf',
sha256: '4GLG1CfmE625x23iMEXAxEx6GCQvkvGXubObJyjk9QE',
hash: '621aacd6227a4b3ea7b173fe3f555726',
ext: '.pdf',
mime: 'application/pdf',
size: '169.36',
url: '/uploads/621aacd6227a4b3ea7b173fe3f555726.pdf',
provider: 'local',
related: [Array],
createdAt: '2019-07-12T16:27:58.385Z',
updatedAt: '2019-07-12T16:27:58.386Z',
__v: 0,
id: '5d28b50ee13db21120e6c487'
},
doc_thumb: null
},
{
siteId: 'aaauetf',
name: 'White Paper',
docOrder: '1',
docType: ' Other',
ticker: 'aaau',
_id: '5d8bb23d2c14ca03d6f4d29e',
createdAt: '2019-09-25T18:30:21.969Z',
updatedAt: '2019-09-25T18:30:21.981Z',
__v: 0,
id: '5d8bb23d2c14ca03d6f4d29e',
doc: {
_id: '5d8bb23d2c14ca03d6f4d29f',
name: 'AAAU white paper v7 formatted 9.24.19-APPROVED.pdf',
sha256: 'D8MlsyLNn0z4pJryOMzrfLwZsOK2jGPKqmwiXJi2HI8',
hash: 'cde846ad152f42ae8ac16f45650c59d7',
ext: '.pdf',
mime: 'application/pdf',
size: '455.16',
url: '/uploads/cde846ad152f42ae8ac16f45650c59d7.pdf',
provider: 'local',
related: [Array],
createdAt: '2019-09-25T18:30:21.990Z',
updatedAt: '2019-09-25T18:30:21.992Z',
__v: 0,
id: '5d8bb23d2c14ca03d6f4d29f'
},
doc_thumb: null
}
]
I want to grab all objects that are docType: ’ Other’
Is there a way to access this? Do I need to loop?
var docs = this.doc[this.ticker_symbol]
var other = docs.docType[' Other'];
doesn’t work