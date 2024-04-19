Access project files from another project in GitLab server

Hello,

A website consists of several microservices as follows:

The names of the projects are something like the following:

Project-1/admin

Project-2/Banner

Project-3/Contractor

Project-4/Core

There is a Dockerfile in each project.

I want to create a project called Final and put the docker-compose.yml file in it. The content of the file is something like the following:

version: '3' services: Project-1: container_name: Admin build: context: ./Project-1/admin dockerfile: Dockerfile ports: - "3000:3000" environment: - PORT=3000 - MESSAGE_BUS=amqp://rabbitmq links: - rabbitmq Project-2: container_name: Banner build: context: ./Project-2/Banner dockerfile: Dockerfile ports: - "3001:3000" environment: - PORT=3000 - MESSAGE_BUS=amqp://rabbitmq links: - rabbitmq ...

My question is, can projects see each other’s files? Can the Final project see the Dockerfile in Project-1 through context: ./Project-1/admin line?

Thank you.