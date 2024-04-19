Access project files from another project in GitLab server

Hello,
A website consists of several microservices as follows:
The names of the projects are something like the following:
Project-1/admin
Project-2/Banner
Project-3/Contractor
Project-4/Core
There is a
Dockerfile in each project.
I want to create a project called Final and put the
docker-compose.yml file in it. The content of the file is something like the following:
version: '3'
services:
Project-1:
container_name: Admin
build:
context: ./Project-1/admin
dockerfile: Dockerfile
ports:
- "3000:3000"
environment:
- PORT=3000
- MESSAGE_BUS=amqp://rabbitmq
links:
- rabbitmq
Project-2:
container_name: Banner
build:
context: ./Project-2/Banner
dockerfile: Dockerfile
ports:
- "3001:3000"
environment:
- PORT=3000
- MESSAGE_BUS=amqp://rabbitmq
links:
- rabbitmq
...
My question is, can projects see each other’s files? Can the Final project see the
Dockerfile in Project-1 through
context: ./Project-1/admin line?
Thank you.