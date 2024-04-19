Access project files from another project in GitLab server

Server Config
Hello,
A website consists of several microservices as follows:

GitLab-2
The names of the projects are something like the following:

Project-1/admin
Project-2/Banner
Project-3/Contractor
Project-4/Core

There is a Dockerfile in each project.

I want to create a project called Final and put the docker-compose.yml file in it. The content of the file is something like the following:

version: '3'

services:
  Project-1:
    container_name: Admin
    build:
      context: ./Project-1/admin
      dockerfile: Dockerfile
    ports:
      - "3000:3000"
    environment:
      - PORT=3000
      - MESSAGE_BUS=amqp://rabbitmq
    links:
      - rabbitmq
  
  Project-2:
    container_name: Banner
    build:
      context: ./Project-2/Banner
      dockerfile: Dockerfile
    ports:
      - "3001:3000"
    environment:
      - PORT=3000
      - MESSAGE_BUS=amqp://rabbitmq
    links:
      - rabbitmq
...

My question is, can projects see each other’s files? Can the Final project see the Dockerfile in Project-1 through context: ./Project-1/admin line?

Thank you.