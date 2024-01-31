Access keys not working properly on button elements

I am styling an html form so that all focusable elements are accesible using access keys.
As long as I am using input or select elements everything works fine but button elements are causing me problems.
The button elements work as far as moving focus to the desired elements but I can’t highlight the letter which is the access key.
A snippet of the code is shown below:
<input type="button" value="<b>C</b>alculate" name="Calculate" accesskey="C" onclick="calculatePay()">
</fieldset>
The above is the best I can manage.
As an alterntaive to
<b> I have also tried
<u> and
<strong>