Access keys not working properly on button elements

I am styling an html form so that all focusable elements are accesible using access keys.

As long as I am using input or select elements everything works fine but button elements are causing me problems.

The button elements work as far as moving focus to the desired elements but I can’t highlight the letter which is the access key.

A snippet of the code is shown below:

<input type="button" value="<b>C</b>alculate" name="Calculate" accesskey="C" onclick="calculatePay()"> </fieldset>