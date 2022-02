I m trying to access the id of the field of card number in stripe so i can input card number using c# and playwright. i have a screenshot of the DOM and I tried the below code but in vain. could you please advise on how to access the card number ID ?

var CardNumberLocator = Page.Locator("id=Field-numberInput"); await CardNumberLocator.FillAsync("1234123412341234"); ![image|690x225](upload://ygEgA9yY7HIxYE1CzecHNgguZMJ.png)