A bit of functional fun

Tasking myself with writing a budget tracker, I have got back into a bit of functional programming. This may well bore the pants off you, but just thought I would share.

The following is a small functional library I put together last night along with some comments and examples. Could easily just use ramdajs, lodash or underscore, but it’s nice to play:)

// Functor will enable me to chain methods as well
// as inspect returned values along the way
const Functor = x => ({
    map: f => Functor(f(x)),
    inspect: () => (console.log(x), Functor(x)),
    fold: f => f(x)
})

// A simplified compose function that expects two functions 'f' and 'g' as arguments.
// The returned function expects a value 'x', which first of all will be passed to function 'g'.
// The returned value from function 'g' will then passed to function 'f' returning a final value.
//
// compose example
// const halve = (x) => x / 2
// const sqr = (x) => x * x
// const halveAndSquare = compose(sqr, halve) <- note order right to left
// const squareAndHalve = compose(halve, sqr)
//
// console.log(halveAndSquare(10)) -> 25
// console.log(squareAndHalve(10)) -> 50
const compose = (f, g) => (x) => f(g(x))

// values example
// values({x: 2, y: 5}) -> [2, 5]
const values = (obj) => Object.values(obj)

// Depending on the number of arguments supplied the following
// curried functions will return either a value or a function that expects a value

// multiply example
//
// const multiplyBy5 = multiply(5)
// [1, 2, 3].map(multiplyBy5) -> [5, 10, 15]
const multiply = (x, y) => (y !== undefined) ? x * y : (y) => x * y

// add example
//
// [1, 2, 3].reduce(add, 0) -> 6
const add = (x, y) => (y !== undefined) ? x + y : (y) => x + y


// map example
//
// const double = multiply(2)
// map(double, [1, 2, 3]) -> [2, 4, 6]
const map = (fn, array) => {
    const mapFn = (array) => array.map(fn)

    return (array !== undefined) ? mapFn(array) : mapFn
}

// map, reduce and compose example
//
// const double = multiply(2)
// const doubleAndSum = compose(reduce(add, 0), map(double))
// doubleAndSum([1, 2, 3]) -> 12
const reduce = (fn, init, array) => {
    const reduceFn = (array) => array.reduce(fn, init)

    return (array !== undefined) ? reduceFn(array) : reduceFn
}

// pick example
// pick([x, y], {x: 2, y: 3, z: 4}) -> {x: 2, y: 3}
//
// can also be curried
// const xy = pick(['x', 'y'])
// [{x: 2, y: 3, z: 4}, {x: 5, y: 6, z: 7}].map(xy) -> [{x: 2, y: 3}, {x: 5, y: 6}]
const pick = (keys, obj) => {

    const fn = (sourceObj) => {
        return keys.reduce((obj, key) => {
            obj[key] = sourceObj[key]
            return obj
        }, {})
    }

    return (obj !== undefined) ? fn(obj) : fn
}

A usage example for totaling up amounts. Transaction is either -1(expense) or 1(income)

// example of data acquired from form entries
const entries = () => new Map([
    ['kxw9vxyzh7kuk6lb7', { date: '2022-01-01', description: 'Budget', transaction: '1', amount: '2500' }],
    ['kxvniztqt7088wi5z6', { date: '2022-01-01', description: 'Car Insurance', transaction: '-1', amount: '38' }],
    ['kxvp7fcpvhbgd0fz6vg', { date: '2022-01-01', description: 'Broadband', transaction: '-1', amount: '37' }],
    ['kxw9vnobe37kuk6lb7', { date: '2022-01-01', description: 'Photoshop', transaction: '-1', amount: '12' }]
])

const formatCurrency = (locale, currency) => (amount) => (
    amount.toLocaleString(locale, {
        style: 'currency',
        currency: currency
    })
)

const updateTotal = (() => {

    const toSterling = formatCurrency('en-GB', 'GBP')

    const sumAmount = (sum, [x = 0, y = 1]) => add(sum, multiply(x, y))

    const getPairedValues = compose(values, pick(['transaction', 'amount']))

    return ({ sumTotal, cache }) => {

        const entries = Array.from(cache.values())

        const total = Functor(entries)
            .map(map(getPairedValues))
            .inspect() // [ [ '1', '2500' ], [ '-1', '32' ], [ '-1', '37' ], [ '-1', '12' ] ]
            .map(reduce(sumAmount, 0))
            .inspect() // 2419
            .fold(toSterling)

        sumTotal.textContent = total // £2,419.00
    }
})()

updateTotal({
    sumTotal: {}, // HTMLElement somewhere
    cache: entries()
})

It is maybe over engineered, vanilla JS with destructuring would/does provide a simpler/quicker alternative.

A good exercise though. I like the declarative aspect to it and that with using a functor I am not limited to specific chained methods like for instance with Array. I also like that I can use inspect to monitor the outputs. Another viable alternative would be to use pipe

Any feedback, advice appreciated:D

I was in the process of watching a video on ‘lenses’, and was intrigued by his implementation of a curry function. I say ‘intrigued’, I mean ‘stumped’.

This is the function

const curry = (f, arity = f.length, ...args) => (
  arity <= args.length
    ? f(...args)
    : (...argz) => curry(f, arity, ...args, ...argz)
)

To start off, functions have a length property. The length property is equal to the number of parameters or the arity.

So for example

function myFunc(x, y, z) { /* do something */ }

console.dir(myFunc)
/*
ƒ myFunc(x, y, z)
  arguments: null
  caller: null
  length: 3 <- 3 parameters (x, y, z)
  name: "myFunc"
*/

I had to do a bit of logging to try and get my head around the curry function. I’m sure there are ‘rainmen’ out their who can just see the logic at first glance — not me!!

const curry = (f, arity = f.length, ...args) => {
  console.log('function: ', f)
  console.log('function arguments: ', arity)
  console.log('supplied arguments: ', ...args)

  return arity <= args.length
    ? f(...args)
    : (...argz) => curry(f, arity, ...args, ...argz)
}

and tests

// a simple function to be curried
const prop = (key, obj) => obj[key]

const curryProp = curry(prop)
/* Logged Outputs
function:  (key, obj) => obj[key]
function arguments:  2
supplied arguments: // none
*/

arity <= args.length // false
// note: f, arity and ...args will be store in a closure
// no args at this point
return (...argz) => curry(f, arity, ...args, ...argz)

next

const keyA = curryProp('a')
/* Logged Outputs
function:  (key, obj) => obj[key]
function arguments:  2
supplied arguments:  'a' // 1
*/

arity <= args.length // false
// args is 'a'
return (...argz) => curry(f, arity, ...args, ...argz)

finally

keyA({a: 5})
/*
function:  (key, obj) => obj[key]
function arguments:  2
supplied arguments:  'a', {a: 5} // 2
*/

arity <= args.length // true
return f(...args) // call (key, obj) => obj[key] with supplied arguments and return

So to boil it down, until the point that the curry function receives the final argument it returns (...argz) => curry(f, arity, ...args, ...argz). This function keeps a store of the original given function, it’s number of parameters and a store of arguments supplied to the curryied function so far. Does that make sense?

When the final piece of the puzzle is supplied, in the case of our prop function the ‘obj’ argument it will then call that function and return the value.

Now taking the previous post, and ‘multiply’ as an example it can be refactored like so.

const multiply = (x, y) => (y !== undefined) ? x * y : (y) => x * y

// refactored to 

const multiply = curry((x, y) => x * y)

and testing

console.log(multiply(5, 10)) // 50
console.log(multiply(5)(10)) // 50

console.log([1,2,3,4].map(multiply(5))) // [5,10,15,20]

I have to do this stuff to try and cement the knowledge into my brain. I hope it is of at least some interest.

In functional languages such as Haskell this is all there is.

Take for example

sum :: Integer → Integer → Integer
sum a b = a + b

At first glance it would seem this is a function that takes two arguments. It’s not. It’s a function that takes one argument and returns another function that takes one argument.

So for example I can create a new function like so

sum5 = sum 5

This is a new function that adds 5 to whatever argument you supply it.

No need for the curry function, this is built into the language. Sure, you can still call sum with two arguments, but that’s really syntactic sugar :slightly_smiling_face:

This is how you can inject services like database into functions without the caller of the resulting function knowing what database supplied or indeed without having to be aware a database was supplied at all.

Functional programming is a bit harder to get your head around since imperative programming feels more “natural”, but it’s so nice!

I suspect I might have to bite the bullet and venture into Haskell. I have seen a few Haskell related posts on stackoverflow and have to confess, a bit over my head.

I’m very much in the shallow end when it come to functional programming, and it is a real mental workout, but yes ‘so nice’ — very much hooked:)

Learning to manipulate streams can aid in understanding functional programming. Libraries like RxJs are functional in nature and require embracing functional concepts to create elegant solutions to problems.

