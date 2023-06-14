404 Bad request: Unable to process transaction using sandbox testing payment integration in payfast

Hi team
I am passing some variables to payment integration testing using sandbox, but the problem i am getting 404 Bad request saying " amount: The amount field is required.
item_name: The item name field is required.
// payment_integration.php
<?php
// PayFast Integration Logic
// Get the order details from the checkout process
//$orderID = $_POST['order_id'];
//$products = $_POST['products'];
//$grandTotal = $_POST['grand_total'];
$amount = $_POST['amount'];
//$name = $_POST['name'];
//$email = $_POST['email'];
//$phone = $_POST['phone'];
//$address = $_POST['address'];
// Set your PayFast merchant details
$merchantID = '10010868'; // Replace with your actual merchant ID
$merchantKey = 'exnib****'; // Replace with your actual merchant key
// Set the PayFast URL based on your environment (testing or production)
$isTestingMode = true; // Set to true for testing environment or false for production environment
$payfastURL = $isTestingMode ? 'https://sandbox.payfast.co.za/eng/process' : 'https://www.payfast.co.za/eng/process';
// Generate the payment data
$data = array(
'merchant_id' => $merchantID,
'merchant_key' => $merchantKey,
'return_url' => 'http://example.com/payment_success.php', // Replace with your actual success URL
'cancel_url' => 'http://example.com/payment_cancel.php', // Replace with your actual cancel URL
'notify_url' => 'http://example.com/payment_notify.php', // Replace with your actual notify URL
'amount' => $amount,
'item_name' => $description,
'item_description' => $description,
'email_address' => 'gcira2023@outlook.com', // Replace with the customer's email address
'name_first' => 'John', // Replace with the customer's first name
'name_last' => 'Doe', // Replace with the customer's last name
);
// Generate the signature for the payment data
$signature = md5(implode('', $data));
// Make sure the signature is exactly 32 characters long
if (strlen($signature) != 32) {
die('Invalid signature length');
}
// Add the signature to the payment data
$data['signature'] = $signature;
// Create a hidden form with the payment data
echo "<form method='post' action='$payfastURL' id='payfastForm'>";
foreach ($data as $name => $value) {
echo "<input type='hidden' name='$name' value='$value'>";
}
echo "<button type='submit'>Proceed to PayFast</button>";
echo "</form>";
// Automatically submit the form using JavaScript
echo "<script>document.getElementById('payfastForm').submit();</script>";
?>
// checkout.php(form fields)
<div class="container">
<div class="row justify-content-center">
<div class="col-lg-6 px-4 pb-4" id="order">
<h4 class="text-center text-info p-2">Complete your order!</h4>
<div class="jumbotron p-3 mb-2 text-center">
<h6 class="lead"><b>Product(s) : </b><?= $allItems; ?></h6>
<h6 class="lead"><b>Delivery Charge : </b>Free</h6>
<h6 class="lead"><b>Reference Number:</b><?=$referenceNumber?></h6>
<h5><b>Total Amount Payable : </b><?= number_format($grand_total,2) ?>/-</h5>
</div>
<form method="post" action="payment_integration.php" id="placeOrder">
<input type="hidden" name="products" value="<?= $allItems; ?>">
<input type="hidden" name="grand_total" value="<?= $grand_total; ?>">
<div class="form-group">
<input type="text" name="name" class="form-control" placeholder="Enter Name" required>
</div>
<div class="form-group">
<input type="email" name="email" class="form-control" placeholder="Enter E-Mail" required>
</div>
<div class="form-group">
<input type="tel" name="phone" class="form-control" placeholder="Enter Phone" required>
</div>
<div class="form-group">
<textarea name="address" class="form-control" rows="3" cols="10" placeholder="Enter Delivery Address Here..."></textarea>
</div>
<div class="form-group" id="pay-now">
<button type="submit" class="btn btn-primary" >Proceed</button>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</form>
</div>
</div>
</div>