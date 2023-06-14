404 Bad request: Unable to process transaction using sandbox testing payment integration in payfast

Hi team

I am passing some variables to payment integration testing using sandbox, but the problem i am getting 404 Bad request saying " amount: The amount field is required.

item_name: The item name field is required.

// payment_integration.php

<?php // PayFast Integration Logic // Get the order details from the checkout process //$orderID = $_POST['order_id']; //$products = $_POST['products']; //$grandTotal = $_POST['grand_total']; $amount = $_POST['amount']; //$name = $_POST['name']; //$email = $_POST['email']; //$phone = $_POST['phone']; //$address = $_POST['address']; // Set your PayFast merchant details $merchantID = '10010868'; // Replace with your actual merchant ID $merchantKey = 'exnib****'; // Replace with your actual merchant key // Set the PayFast URL based on your environment (testing or production) $isTestingMode = true; // Set to true for testing environment or false for production environment $payfastURL = $isTestingMode ? 'https://sandbox.payfast.co.za/eng/process' : 'https://www.payfast.co.za/eng/process'; // Generate the payment data $data = array( 'merchant_id' => $merchantID, 'merchant_key' => $merchantKey, 'return_url' => 'http://example.com/payment_success.php', // Replace with your actual success URL 'cancel_url' => 'http://example.com/payment_cancel.php', // Replace with your actual cancel URL 'notify_url' => 'http://example.com/payment_notify.php', // Replace with your actual notify URL 'amount' => $amount, 'item_name' => $description, 'item_description' => $description, 'email_address' => 'gcira2023@outlook.com', // Replace with the customer's email address 'name_first' => 'John', // Replace with the customer's first name 'name_last' => 'Doe', // Replace with the customer's last name ); // Generate the signature for the payment data $signature = md5(implode('', $data)); // Make sure the signature is exactly 32 characters long if (strlen($signature) != 32) { die('Invalid signature length'); } // Add the signature to the payment data $data['signature'] = $signature; // Create a hidden form with the payment data echo "<form method='post' action='$payfastURL' id='payfastForm'>"; foreach ($data as $name => $value) { echo "<input type='hidden' name='$name' value='$value'>"; } echo "<button type='submit'>Proceed to PayFast</button>"; echo "</form>"; // Automatically submit the form using JavaScript echo "<script>document.getElementById('payfastForm').submit();</script>"; ?>

// checkout.php(form fields)