3 time numbering per line

$var="This is a book. I am a boy. What is your name? Good morning! hello, Tom!"; $var=' '. $var; $var=str_replace(chr(10), chr(10).'(^)', $var); $token=strtok($var, '^'); $counter=0; $numbering=''; while ($token != false): $numbering .=$counter++. $token; $token=strtok('^'); endwhile; $numbering=str_replace('0', '', $numbering); echo $numbering;

The code above produces the result below.

(1)This is a book.

(2)I am a boy.

(3)What is your name?

(4)Good morning!

(5)hello, Tom!

I like to make my target result below.

(1)[1]{1}This is a book.

(2)[2]{2}I am a boy.

(3)[3]{3}What is your name?

(4)[4]{4}Good morning!

(5)[5]{5}hello, Tom!

The code below is one of my trials for my target result above.

$var=str_replace(chr(10), chr(10).'(^)[^]{^}', $var);

However, it produces the result below.