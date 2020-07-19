America 20-07-19 am 12:47 Korea 20-07-19 am 03:04 Japan 20-07-19 am 10:20 Canada 20-07-19 pm 12:03 Germany 20-07-19 pm 05:35 France 20-07-19 pm 10:44 China 20-07-19 pm 11:20

I have a table like the above.

code1 SELECT country, dateTime FROM test ORDER BY country

The code1 above produces the result1 below.

result1 America 20-07-19 am 12:47 Canada 20-07-19 pm 12:03 China 20-07-19 pm 11:20 France 20-07-19 pm 10:44 Germany 20-07-19 pm 05:35 Japan 20-07-19 am 10:20 Korea 20-07-19 am 03:04

code2 SELECT country, dateTime FROM test ORDER BY dateTime

And the code2 above produces the result2 below.

result2 Korea 20-07-19 am 03:04 Japan 20-07-19 am 10:20 America 20-07-19 am 12:47 Germany 20-07-19 pm 05:35 France 20-07-19 pm 10:44 China 20-07-19 pm 11:20 Canada 20-07-19 pm 12:03

Since 12 means 00 in hour, I like to make the target result below with "ORDER BY dateTime.