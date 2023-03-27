002-single post view-previous and next post links-mobile view

I have 2 links at the bottom of a single post view page: previous and next. I used the following rule to try make them responsive

.single-post .nav-links {
    display: flex;
    justify-content: space-between;
    padding: 1.5rem 0;
}

Then I thought that the problem might be that blog post author would probably use post titles of different lengths (one word, two words or more…) and that would look out of proportion (see red border in screeshot below)

I was thinking of may be doing some like flex: 1 1 0; on a flex parent but not sure if its a good idea in this case. Maybe I can try drop post title on the next line so it sits right under “Previous” and “Next” and then somehow make flex children nav-previous and nav-nextoccupy 50/50 of the container?