Interesting JS/Web Dev Finds – January 2013 (2/2)

Some cool web dev stuff found last month, here are the finds. Enjoy.

Field Guide to Web Applications

This field guide is designed to help you create great user experiences in your web apps. Whether you’re building your first web app, or are just looking for ways to improve existing experiences, there’s something here for you!



Click to Flash in Chrome

The plugin name pretty much explains itself, but incase you didn’t get it when a website has a flash element rather than loading it right away it bring up a nice box you have to click to run the element.



CreateJS Suite

A Suite of Javascript libraries and tools for building rich, interactive experiences with HTML5.



Mozilla Popcorn Maker

Popcorn Maker makes it easy to enhance, remix and share web video.



Popcorn.JS

They bring a large set of additional features from across the web, such as GoogleMaps, Facebook, Twitter, and many more. In doing so, users can add additional content from these web services and begin to create Popcorn experiences.



LongTail Video – The State Of HTML5 Video

With the HTML5 specification and the various browser implementations in constant flux, we at LongTail Video spend a signficant amount of time understanding the limitations of the technology and optimizing our own products for HTML5.



jQuery now runs on every second website

As websites become more and more interactive, there is a strong need for appropriate tools to achieve that in an efficient way. Webmasters increasingly turn to jQuery to fulfill this need.



Varnish Cache

It is a web application accelerator. You install it in front of your web application and it will speed it up significantly.



