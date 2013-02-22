Skip to main content

Interesting JS/Web Dev Finds – January 2013 (2/2)

By Sam Deering

JavaScript

Some cool web dev stuff found last month, here are the finds. Enjoy.

Field Guide to Web Applications

This field guide is designed to help you create great user experiences in your web apps. Whether you’re building your first web app, or are just looking for ways to improve existing experiences, there’s something here for you!
Know-Your-Apps.jpg
SourceDemo

Click to Flash in Chrome

The plugin name pretty much explains itself, but incase you didn’t get it when a website has a flash element rather than loading it right away it bring up a nice box you have to click to run the element.
Click-to-Flash.jpg
SourceDemo

CreateJS Suite

A Suite of Javascript libraries and tools for building rich, interactive experiences with HTML5.
CreateJS.jpg
SourceDemo

Mozilla Popcorn Maker

Popcorn Maker makes it easy to enhance, remix and share web video.
Popcorn-Maker.jpg
Source + Demo

Popcorn.JS

They bring a large set of additional features from across the web, such as GoogleMaps, Facebook, Twitter, and many more. In doing so, users can add additional content from these web services and begin to create Popcorn experiences.
PopcornJS.jpg
SourceDemo

LongTail Video – The State Of HTML5 Video

With the HTML5 specification and the various browser implementations in constant flux, we at LongTail Video spend a signficant amount of time understanding the limitations of the technology and optimizing our own products for HTML5.
HTML5-Video.jpg
Source + Demo

jQuery now runs on every second website

As websites become more and more interactive, there is a strong need for appropriate tools to achieve that in an efficient way. Webmasters increasingly turn to jQuery to fulfill this need.
Usage-of-jQuery-for-Websites.jpg
Source

Varnish Cache

It is a web application accelerator. You install it in front of your web application and it will speed it up significantly.
Varnish.jpg
Source

Sam Deering

Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.

