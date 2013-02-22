Interesting JS/Web Dev Finds – January 2013 (2/2)
By Sam Deering
JavaScript
Some cool web dev stuff found last month, here are the finds. Enjoy.
Field Guide to Web Applications
This field guide is designed to help you create great user experiences in your web apps. Whether you’re building your first web app, or are just looking for ways to improve existing experiences, there’s something here for you!
SourceDemo
Click to Flash in Chrome
The plugin name pretty much explains itself, but incase you didn’t get it when a website has a flash element rather than loading it right away it bring up a nice box you have to click to run the element.
SourceDemo
CreateJS Suite
A Suite of Javascript libraries and tools for building rich, interactive experiences with HTML5.
SourceDemo
Mozilla Popcorn Maker
Popcorn Maker makes it easy to enhance, remix and share web video.
Source + Demo
Popcorn.JS
They bring a large set of additional features from across the web, such as GoogleMaps, Facebook, Twitter, and many more. In doing so, users can add additional content from these web services and begin to create Popcorn experiences.
SourceDemo
LongTail Video – The State Of HTML5 Video
With the HTML5 specification and the various browser implementations in constant flux, we at LongTail Video spend a signficant amount of time understanding the limitations of the technology and optimizing our own products for HTML5.
Source + Demo
jQuery now runs on every second website
As websites become more and more interactive, there is a strong need for appropriate tools to achieve that in an efficient way. Webmasters increasingly turn to jQuery to fulfill this need.
Source
Varnish Cache
It is a web application accelerator. You install it in front of your web application and it will speed it up significantly.
Source
Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.
