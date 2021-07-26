YouTube video not showing

PaulOB: PaulOB: I told you in the other thread what would happen if you moved the element. I said the js would not find it now.

Relative element references are only useful when elements remain in the same place.

A successful technique that allows things to move around is to have one reference to an overall container element, then use CSS selectors to access everything else inside.

const videoWrapper = document.querySelector(".video-wrapper"); const cover = videoWrapper.querySelector(".jacket");

By using the videoWrapper as the common and constant reference through which everything inside is accessed, you can move things around and they still work.

function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() { // const wrapper = cover.nextElementSibling; // const frameContainer = wrapper.querySelector(".video"); const frameContainer = videoWrapper.querySelector(".video");

function coverClickHandler(evt) { // const wrapper = evt.currentTarget.nextElementSibling; const wrapper = videoWrapper.querySelector(".wrap");

https://jsfiddle.net/3q4dzyaL/

Best of all, this same technique remains reliable when multiple players are involved too.