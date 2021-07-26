YouTube video not showing

Two errors
: Cannot read property ‘querySelector’ of null
Cannot read property ‘classList’ of null"
Two errors
I told you in the other thread what would happen if you moved the element. I said the js would not find it now.
const wrapper = cover.nextElementSibling;
The element you want is no longer the next Siblng.
Try changing nextElementSibling to previousElementSibling.
e.g.
function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() {
const wrapper = cover.previousElementSibling;
const frameContainer = wrapper.querySelector(".video");
videoPlayer.addPlayer(frameContainer);
}
(function iife() {
"use strict";
function show(el) {
el.classList.remove("hide");
}
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const wrapper = evt.currentTarget.previousElementSibling;
show(wrapper);
videoPlayer.play();
}
Relative element references are only useful when elements remain in the same place.
A successful technique that allows things to move around is to have one reference to an overall container element, then use CSS selectors to access everything else inside.
const videoWrapper = document.querySelector(".video-wrapper");
const cover = videoWrapper.querySelector(".jacket");
By using the videoWrapper as the common and constant reference through which everything inside is accessed, you can move things around and they still work.
function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() {
// const wrapper = cover.nextElementSibling;
// const frameContainer = wrapper.querySelector(".video");
const frameContainer = videoWrapper.querySelector(".video");
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
// const wrapper = evt.currentTarget.nextElementSibling;
const wrapper = videoWrapper.querySelector(".wrap");
https://jsfiddle.net/3q4dzyaL/
Best of all, this same technique remains reliable when multiple players are involved too.