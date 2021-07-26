YouTube video not showing

JavaScript
#1

Two errors
: Cannot read property ‘querySelector’ of null
Cannot read property ‘classList’ of null"

https://jsfiddle.net/qp8jgske/

#2

I told you in the other thread what would happen if you moved the element. I said the js would not find it now.

const wrapper = cover.nextElementSibling;

The element you want is no longer the next Siblng.

#4

Try changing nextElementSibling to previousElementSibling.

e.g.

function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() {
  const wrapper = cover.previousElementSibling;
  const frameContainer = wrapper.querySelector(".video");
  videoPlayer.addPlayer(frameContainer);
}

(function iife() {
  "use strict";

  function show(el) {
    el.classList.remove("hide");
  }

  function coverClickHandler(evt) {
    const wrapper = evt.currentTarget.previousElementSibling;
    show(wrapper);
    videoPlayer.play();
  }
#5

Relative element references are only useful when elements remain in the same place.

A successful technique that allows things to move around is to have one reference to an overall container element, then use CSS selectors to access everything else inside.

const videoWrapper = document.querySelector(".video-wrapper");
const cover = videoWrapper.querySelector(".jacket");

By using the videoWrapper as the common and constant reference through which everything inside is accessed, you can move things around and they still work.

function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() {
  // const wrapper = cover.nextElementSibling;
  // const frameContainer = wrapper.querySelector(".video");
  const frameContainer = videoWrapper.querySelector(".video");

  function coverClickHandler(evt) {
    // const wrapper = evt.currentTarget.nextElementSibling;
    const wrapper = videoWrapper.querySelector(".wrap");

https://jsfiddle.net/3q4dzyaL/

Best of all, this same technique remains reliable when multiple players are involved too.