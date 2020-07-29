Wordpress vs html, css, javascript

#1

I have a question for front end (web) developer.

A few days ago I started "The Web Developer Bootcamp " on Udemy. At the same time, I am watching WordPress courses on YouTube.I saw a huge difference between WordPress and html / CSS / JavaScript. I mean in WordPress making web-pages is faster, easier and more enjoyable.But all job postings require html / CSS / JavaScript.

1.What a web developer job looks like?
2.When they use html / CSS / JavaScript?
3.Why they use html / CSS / JavaScript when they can use WordPress?

#2

Wordpress is a content management system (CMS). The usual reason for using a CMS is if you want people to be able to update the website contents themselves, although it is also used by a lot of people who don’t want to learn HTML/CSS etc.

#3

