Wordpress vs html, css, javascript

I have a question for front end (web) developer.

A few days ago I started "The Web Developer Bootcamp " on Udemy. At the same time, I am watching WordPress courses on YouTube.I saw a huge difference between WordPress and html / CSS / JavaScript. I mean in WordPress making web-pages is faster, easier and more enjoyable.But all job postings require html / CSS / JavaScript.

1.What a web developer job looks like?

2.When they use html / CSS / JavaScript?

3.Why they use html / CSS / JavaScript when they can use WordPress?