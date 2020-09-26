Wordpress - Single Page Design

Hi all,

I’m very much a beginner with Wordpress in terms of developing with it (I’ve used the platform before as a blogger, using a set theme). I’ve come up with the attached design and have been trying to find suitable tutorials to turn the design into a single-page Wordpress website. However, the tutorials I’ve found so far aren’t very helpful as they don’t cover actual development using Wordpress for a single-page website, and instead opt to talk about Elementor and other plugins that can be used by non-developers to produce single-page designs - or the other way being to modify an existing theme.

There are some “tricky” areas in my eyes which I’ve developed in a static way easily but unsure how they could be created using Wordpress - these are the Services tabbed section, the Prices table and the Gallery. I have found a couple of plugins which may be useful for this though.

So really, I’m looking for general recommendations on how to approach developing this page using Wordpress. Note this is just a training exercise at the moment, not something that I’ll be sharing with a potential client (at least for now).

Any thoughts would be much appreciated!!