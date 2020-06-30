Why SyntaxError: Invalid shorthand property initializer

JavaScript
#1

Hi, I follow along a coding adventure game. And what works fine on my local machine is not accepted as solution. I got this error message “SyntaxError: Invalid shorthand property initializer” and I don’t see invalid notation but just a working code (locally) What do I miss? What do I have to look for?

Cheers and thanks!

function construct(name, material, assemble, duration) {
  let person = {
    name: name,
    material: material,
    assemble: assemble,
    duration: duration
  };
  return person;
}

const somePerson = construct("Kevin", "Human", true, 1000);
console.log(somePerson.name); // should be "Kevin"
console.log("duration is: " + somePerson.duration); // should be 1000
#2

Which browser are you seeing this error in?
The code you have posted is error free and should run as expected.

Also, FWIW, you can tidy that up a little using modern syntax (ES6):

function construct(name, material, assemble, duration) {
  return {
    name,
    material,
    assemble,
    duration,
  };
}

const somePerson = construct('Kevin', 'Human', true, 1000);

console.log(somePerson.name);
console.log(`duration is: ${somePerson.duration}`);
#3

It’s that modern ES6 syntax that I think is the shorthand that is being complained about by the website’s interpreter.

I recommend trying to resolve matters by putting the property keys in quotes:

  let person = {
    "name": name,
    "material": material,
    "assemble": assemble,
    "duration": duration
  };

And if issues continue, please let us know of the page where this is happening so that a deeper investigation can take place.