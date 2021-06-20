Why json_object start with comma?

Hi I’ve got the following code:
CONCAT('[',
GROUP_CONCAT(CASE
WHEN buildings_join.permission = '1'
THEN JSON_OBJECT('buildingName',
buildings.building_name,
'buildingID',
buildings.building_id)
ELSE '' END ),
']') AS user_buildings
when I’ve got only one value in the database I get the following
[,{"buildingID": 2, "buildingName": "Via umberto"}]
If I’ve got two values then I get the following:
[{"buildingID": 1, "buildingName": "Via roma"},{"buildingID": 2, "buildingName": "Via umberto"}]
Now how can I remove the comma after [ when I’ve only got one value? many thanks