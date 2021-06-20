Why json_object start with comma?

Hi I’ve got the following code:

CONCAT('[', GROUP_CONCAT(CASE WHEN buildings_join.permission = '1' THEN JSON_OBJECT('buildingName', buildings.building_name, 'buildingID', buildings.building_id) ELSE '' END ), ']') AS user_buildings

when I’ve got only one value in the database I get the following

[,{"buildingID": 2, "buildingName": "Via umberto"}]

If I’ve got two values then I get the following:

[{"buildingID": 1, "buildingName": "Via roma"},{"buildingID": 2, "buildingName": "Via umberto"}]

Now how can I remove the comma after [ when I’ve only got one value? many thanks