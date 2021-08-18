Why is playVideo() not in the code?

With the spinners, it’s not a good idea to have the code calling toggleSpinner embedded directly in the other code that deals with players. There is a Separation of Concerns ideal that should be applied.

Instead of having the toggleSpinner embedded in the code, we want the spinner to start when the player is a added, and to stop spinning when the player is ready.

I achieved that but ended up with awful-looking code, such as:

if (events.onPlayerAdd) {
  events.onPlayerAdd();
}

But there’s a better way. We can use events instead, which is something that JavaScript is really good at.

When we init the players I want to tell it then, that we want to toggle the spinners. An init method is just right for that sort of thing, because the toggleSpinner behaviour is going to remain consistent no matter how many players we add.

function addPlayers() {
    function toggleSpinner(evt) {
        spinner.toggleDualRing(evt.target);
    }
    player.init({
        onAddPlayer: toggleSpinner,
        onPlayerReady: toggleSpinner
    });
    player.add(".jacket-left");
    player.add(".jacket-middle", {
        start: 4
    });
    player.add(".jacket-right");
}

In the player code we create a place where the config can be easily accessed:

const player = (function makePlayer() {
    "use strict";

    const config = {};
...
    function init(initConfig) {
        Object.assign(config, initConfig);
    }
    return {
        add,
        init
    };
}());

When we add a player to a cover, that’s when we want to set up events for that cover.

    const config = {};
    const onAddPlayer = new Event("onAddPlayer");
    const onPlayerReady = new Event("onPlayerReady");
...
    function addEvents(cover) {
        cover.addEventListener("onAddPlayer", config.onAddPlayer);
        cover.addEventListener("onPlayerReady", config.onPlayerReady);
    }

    function add(coverSelector, settings = {}) {
        const cover = document.querySelector(coverSelector);
        addEvents(cover);

That way, we can easily dispatch the desired event whenever the time is right.
With the onAddPlayer event that time is at the end of the add function:

    function add(coverSelector, settings = {}) {
        ...
        cover.dispatchEvent(onAddPlayer);
    }

And with the onPlayerReady event, that time is at the end of the playerReadyCallback function:

    function playerReadyWrapper(cover, onPlayerReady) {
        return function playerReadyCallback() {
            manageCover.init(cover);
            cover.dispatchEvent(onPlayerReady);
        };
    }

The placement of the start or the end of the function is not relevant at this stage. Later on if it does become important that’s when we use more detailed events, such as beforePlayerReady and afterPlayerReady. For now though onPlayerReady does the job perfectly well for us.

Using events is a really good way to fine-tine what happens in a function, without needing to change the function itself. We can just change the configuration of the event handler outside of the function, and the different behaviour that we want is achieved.

    player.init({
        onAddPlayer: toggleSpinner,
        onPlayerReady: toggleSpinner
    });

The code is updated at https://jsitor.com/YVOb8ulZV

I’ll investigate the playlist issue next.

#103

With the playlist issue, it looks as if something unexpected has happened in the videoPlayer section to the addPlayer and initPlayer code.

I was talking earlier about the need for tests. When there are tests in place, they give you early warning about when things are going wrong, giving you the opportunity to fix them up before they become a problem.

Other than manually checking to see if a video plays, do you have any ways of checking that the code is properly working? And if the code isn’t, have you any way to be informed about what the problem is?

#104

This is how the code worked before:
https://jsfiddle.net/heL2x7vd/

   let hasShuffled = false;

   function onPlayerStateChange(event) {
     player = event.target;
     const shufflePlaylist = true;

     if (!hasShuffled) {
       player.setShuffle(shufflePlaylist);
       player.playVideoAt(0);
       hasShuffled = true;
     }
   }
#105

That shuffle part of the code was moved to the onPlayerReady event, because that only happens once, and you don’t need to check for shuffling on every state change of the player.

#106

What issue do you have with tests? Do you think they aren’t needed for your code? Or is it something else?

#107

I tested it here:

Audio starts right away before anything is clicked.

How is that fixed?

You might have to click “Run”
https://jsitor.com/yv_kmUNUcr

  function shufflePlaylist(player) {
    player.setShuffle(true);
    player.playVideoAt(0);
  }

  function onPlayerReady(event) {
    const player = event.target;
    player.setVolume(100); // percent
    shufflePlaylist(player);
  }

  function onPlayerStateChange(event) {
    player = event.target;
  }
#108

Adding a pauseVideo in the shuffle command helps to alleviate that.

    player.setShuffle(true);
      player.playVideoAt(0);
      player.pauseVideo();
  }

The pause is needed there because we are using playVideoAt to reset to the first video in the newly shuffled list.

#109

It’s fixed in the 3 player code now.
https://jsitor.com/1xqkXKIrsv

#110

On the single player code, onPlayerStateChange can be removed from the code.

Which is an improvement because it is code that is no longer needed or being used.

https://jsitor.com/yv_kmUNUcr

const videoPlayer = (function makeVideoPlayer() {
  "use strict";

  let player = null;

  const tag = document.createElement("script");
  tag.src = "https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api";
  const firstScriptTag = document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0];
  firstScriptTag.parentNode.insertBefore(tag, firstScriptTag);

  function shufflePlaylist(player) {
    player.setShuffle(true);
    player.playVideoAt(0);
    player.pauseVideo();
  }

  function onPlayerReady(event) {
    const player = event.target;
    player.setVolume(100); // percent
    shufflePlaylist(player);
  }

  function addPlayer(video) {

    const playlist = "0dgNc5S8cLI,mnfmQe8Mv1g,-Xgi_way56U,CHahce95B1g";
    const config = {
      height: 360,
      host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
      width: 640
    };
    config.playerVars = {
      autoplay: 0,
      cc_load_policy: 0,
      controls: 1,
      disablekb: 1,
      fs: 0,
      iv_load_policy: 3,
      loop: 1,
      playlist,
      rel: 0
    };
    config.events = {
      "onReady": onPlayerReady
    };
    player = new YT.Player(video, config);

  }
#111

But what if the aim is to have only one set of code that can work in all situations? Then you are not improving things but are creating another divergence instead.

#112

If it is only being used with a single player, what situation would call for onPlayerStateChange to be needed?

#113

I think that we have learned that you and me have different objectives.
You seem to want different code that must change for every different type of situation
Whereas I want one set of code that doesn’t need to change for different situations.

#114

Wouldn’t something only be added to code if the situation calls for it, and if something is not being used, it can be left out.

#115

It’s best for code to be generic enough so that it can handle a wide variety of situations. That is why we pass parameters to functions, so that the functions don’t need to be rewritten when we need something different done.

That is also why code libraries are configurable from the outside, so that we don’t have to go in and change things internally.

#116

Does new RandomNumber only work with onPlayerStateChange?

Meaning, it’s not meant to or supposed to work with onPlayerReady.

function newRandomNumber(min, max) {
    return Math.floor(Math.random() * max) + min;
  }

works here
https://jsitor.com/hi-kYiM7DA

  function onPlayerStateChange(event) {
    player = event.target;
    player.setShuffle(true);
  }
  function newRandomNumber(min, max) {
    return Math.floor(Math.random() * max) + min;
  }

Doesn’t work here:
https://jsitor.com/E8JILS8mzZ

  function shufflePlaylist(player) {
    player.setShuffle(true);
    player.playVideoAt(0);
    player.pauseVideo();
  }

  function onPlayerReady(event) {
    const player = event.target;
    player.setVolume(100);
    shufflePlaylist(player);
  }

  function newRandomNumber(min, max) {
    return Math.floor(Math.random() * max) + min;
  }
#117

I’ll come back to that. I’m working on improving the fake onPlayerReady event handling stuff, so that it uses proper events to do things for us.

#118

In the videoPlayer code, I now want to replace the fake onPlayerReady code.

  function onPlayerReady(event) {
    ...
    if (player.onPlayerReady) {
      player.onPlayerReady(player);
    }
  }
...
    function addPlayer(video, settings) {
        const onPlayerReady = settings.onPlayerReady;
        delete settings.onPlayerReady;
    ...
        const player = new YT.Player(video, playerVars);
        player.onPlayerReady = onPlayerReady;
    ...
  }
...
const player = (function makePlayer() {
    ...
    const onReady = playerReadyWrapper(cover, events.onPlayerReady);
    videoPlayer.initPlayer(videoWrapper, settings, onReady);
    ...
}

That will be improved by using some real onPlayerReady event code instead.

A more proper event-based way of doing that is as follows. This example is from the MDN Creating and triggering events documentation page.

const event = new Event('build');

// Listen for the event.
elem.addEventListener('build', function (e) { /* ... */ }, false);

// Dispatch the event.
elem.dispatchEvent(event);

It is also getting a little confusing having two different onPlayerReady references. One for the youtube code to use and one for our own code. We can rename ours to be afterPlayerReady instead.

In our code, we have an events object to store any custom events that we want to use.

const videoPlayer = (function makeVideoPlayer() {
    "use strict";
    const players = [];
    const events = {
        afterPlayerReady: new Event("afterPlayerReady")
    };
}

Where do we add the event listener? It can’t be on the player object because it’s only elements that support events. It can’t be in addPlayer on the video element because youtube destroys that when it creates the iframe. Can it be on the iframe? We can certainly try that.

    function getIframe(player) {
        return player.h;
    }
...
    function addEvents(player, settings) {
        const iframe = getIframe(player);
        iframe.addEventListener("afterPlayerReady", settings.afterPlayerReady);
    }
    ...
    function addPlayer(video, settings) {
        ...
        const player = new YT.Player(video, playerVars);
        addEvents(player, settings);
        ...
    }

And we can dispatch the event from the end of the onPlayerReady handler.

    function onPlayerReady(event) {
        const player = event.target;
        const iframe = getIframe(player);
        ...
        iframe.dispatchEvent(events.afterPlayerReady);
    }

We can then setup the event when we add a player:

    function add(coverSelector, settings = {}) {
        ...
        settings.afterPlayerReady = playerReadyWrapper(cover, events.afterPlayerReady);
        videoPlayer.initPlayer(videoWrapper, settings);
        ...
    }

Replacing onAddPlayer with afterAddPlayer helps to coordinate the distinction that things with an “on” prefix are in code outside of our control, whereas those with a prefix of “after” are within our control.

The updated code is at https://jsitor.com/1xqkXKIrsv and I’ll investigate that random number thing next.

#119

The newRandomNumber function is used with playerVars, to set a different starting index.

There’s no good reason to do that when the playlist is also shuffled.

#120

Actually, I think both these things work with each other.

After every song, all the songs get scrambled into a new list order.

  function onPlayerStateChange(event) {
    player = event.target;
    player.setShuffle(true);
  }

  function newRandomNumber(min, max) {
    return Math.floor(Math.random() * max) + min;
  }
#121

When it’s happening in onPlayerStateChange then it’s happening on every single interaction or change to the player. When you hit pause, when you hit play, when the player comes to an end, or when it starts. Everything.