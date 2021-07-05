Which One Does Linking To Self Page With Absolute Url?

Hello People,

I need some assistance here.

How do you do linking to self page that echoes full url ? Absolute url with scheme, host, path ?

I made these notes. Which one you suggest for me, can you tell me now ?

echo $file_path = $_SERVER['PHP_SELF'] .'/find/'; echo '<br>'; echo $file_path = "{$_SERVER['PHP_SELF']}/find/"; echo '<br>';

//RELATIVE URL: echo $file = basename(__FILE__,''); echo '<br>';

//ABSOLUTE URL: //https://stackoverflow.com/questions/6768793/REQUEST-the-full-url-in-php echo "https://{$_SERVER['SERVER_NAME']}{$_SERVER['PHP_SELF']}"; echo '<br>';

echo $actual_link = 'http://'.$_SERVER['HTTP_HOST'].$_SERVER['PHP_SELF']; echo

I, waiting to hear from you pros.