What's the difference of luxon's yyyy and y?

Here’s the docs: https://moment.github.io/luxon/docs/manual/formatting.html

It says that y is “year, unpadded” and yyyy is “four- to six- digit year, pads to 4”, but they have the same output.

Hi @Chronzam, they only have the same output for a year that has 4 digits already – try entering the date of Charlemagne being crowned Holy Roman Emperor, for instance.

