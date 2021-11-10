What’s the difference between padding-top: 56.25%; / padding-bottom: 56.25%;
I keep seeing this written with either bottom or top.
Why do some put bottom and why top?
Is one way better or more proper?
https://jsfiddle.net/cjx3vrbg/
.curtain-ratio-keeper {
position: relative;
height: 0;
padding-top: 56.25%;
overflow: hidden;
background: transparent;
}
https://jsfiddle.net/4e7ygv23/
.curtain-ratio-keeper {
position: relative;
height: 0;
padding-bottom: 56.25%;
overflow: hidden;
background: transparent;
}