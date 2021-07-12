Web page looks different in every browser - What can I do?

T test my registration page on 6 browsers.

I get 3 different layouts:

Firefox and explorer get ir right (What I wanted)



Here is what Safari gives



And here is what I get in Chrome, Opera and Edge



I searched the web for solutions,

I found explanations why this happens, and general rules how to cope with it like "Keep it simple.

What is simple? is my code complicated ?

Here is the registration form code

<?php ; include_once 'header.php'; ?><!DOCTYPE html> <html> <head> <title> JavaScript </title> <script src="https://code.jquery.com/jquery-3.6.0.min.js"></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="js/jquery-ui.min.js"></script> <script type="text/css" src="js/jquery-ui.css"></script> <link rel="stylesheet" href="http://code.jquery.com/ui/1.11.0/themes/smoothness/jquery-ui.css"> <script type="text/javascript"> $(document).ready(function(){ //check username availability using AJAx $("#username").keyup(function(){ username = $("#username").val(); //Insert username input field value intu username variable if(username.length >0){ checkUsernameAvailability(username); //This function will chack username avgailability } });//End check username availability using AJAx $("#button").click(function(){ //Declare an empty array which will contain all empty fields which must be filled var unfilled = []; var firstname = document.getElementById('firstname'); var lastname = document.getElementById('lastname'); var email = document.getElementById('email'); var username = document.getElementById('username'); var pwd = document.getElementById('pwd'); // Reset counter var i = 0; if (firstname.value.length == 0) { unfilled[i] = 'first name'+'

'; i++; } if (lastname.value.length == 0) { unfilled[i] = 'last name'+'

'; i++; } if (email.value.length == 0) { unfilled[i] = 'email'+'

'; i++; } if (username.value.length == 0) { unfilled[i] = 'username'+'

'; i++; } if (pwd.value.length == 0) { unfilled[i] = 'password'+'

'; i++; } //check if all form fields are not empty if(unfilled.length > 0) { event.preventDefault(); //If not all fields are filled - stop default action - the form data processing var message = ''; for( var i=0; i<=unfilled.length-1; i++) { message = message + unfilled[i]; } if(unfilled.length == 1){ alert ('The following field must be filled :'+'

'+message); }else { alert ('The following '+i+' field must be filled :'+'

'+message); } } }); //End button click });//End ready function checkUsernameAvailability(username){ $.ajax({ method:'POST', url:'includes/process_data.php', data:'username='+username, success:function(data){ $("#status").html(data); if(data.includes("taken")){ document.getElementById("button").disabled = true; document.getElementById("button").style.cursor = "not-allowed"; }else{ document.getElementById("button").disabled = false; document.getElementById("button").style.cursor = "pointer"; } } }) } </script> </script> </head> <body> <section class="main-container"> <div id="" class="main-wrapper"> <h2>Sign Up</h2> <form class="signup-form" method="post" id="form" action="includes/add_new_user.inc.php"> <input type="text" id='firstname' name="firstname" placeholder="First Name"> <input type="text" id="lastname" name="lastname" placeholder="Last Name"> <input type="email" id="email" name="email" placeholder="E-mail"> <div class="input_qm"> <input autocomplete="off" type="text" id="username" name="username" placeholder="Username" pattern="[A-Za-z0-9.-_]{5,10}"><img id="qm_usrnm" class="question_mark" src="images/question-mark.svg" width="25" height="25" alt="Username rules"> </div> <!-- The following div will contain the data telling registrants if username is available --> <div id="status" style="text-align: center; font-family: david;"></div> <div id="" class="input_qm"> <input type="password" id="pwd" name="pwd" placeholder=" Password"> <img id="qm_pwd" class="question_mark" src="images/question-mark.svg" width="25" height="25" alt="Password rules"> </div> <button type="submit" name="submit" id="button" class= "disabled">Sign Up</button> </form> </div> </section> </body> </html>

Here is the CSS

*{margin:0; padding:0;} html, body, div, span, applet, object, iframe, h1, h2, h3, h4, h5, h6, p, blockquote, pre, a, abbr, acronym, address, big, cite, code, del, dfn, em, font, img, ins, kbd, q, s, samp, small, strike, strong, sub, sup, tt, var, dl, dt, dd, ol, ul, li, fieldset, form, label, legend, table, caption, tbody, tfoot, thead, tr, th, td { margin: 0; padding: 0; border: 0; outline: 0; font-weight: inherit; font-style: inherit; font-size: 100%; font-family: inherit; vertical-align: baseline; } /* remember to define focus styles! */ :focus { outline: 0; } body { line-height: 1; color: black; background: white; } ol, ul { list-style: none; } /* tables still need 'cellspacing="0"' in the markup */ table { border-collapse: separate; border-spacing: 0; } caption, th, td { text-align: left; font-weight: normal; } blockquote:before, blockquote:after, q:before, q:after { content: ""; } blockquote, q { quotes: "" ""; } .main-wrapper { margin :0 auto; width: 1200px; } a { text-decoration: none; } body { background-color: #ccc; } /* Header */ header nav { width: 100%; height: 60px; background-color: #ccc; } header nav ul { float: left; } header nav ul li { float: left; list-style: none; margin: 0 10px; } header nav ul li a { font-family: arial; font-size: 16px; color: #111; line-height: 63px; } header .nav-login { float: right; } header .nav-login form { float: left; padding-top: 15px; } header .nav-login form input { float: left; width: 140px; height: 30px; padding: 0px 10px; margin-right: 10px; border: none; background-color: #f3f3f3; font-family: arial; font-size: 14px; color: #111; line-height: 30px; } header .nav-login form button { float: left; width: 60px; height: 30px; margin-right: 10px; border: none; background-color: #f3f3f3; font-family: arial; font-size: 14px; color: #111; cursor: pointer; } header .nav-login form button:hover { width: 62px; height: 32px; font-weight: bold; } .disabled{ background-color: #ccc; cursor: not-allowed; } header .nav-login a { display: block; width: auto; height: 30px; float: left; border: none; background-color: #ccc; font-family: arial; font-size: 14px; color: #111; line-height: 63px; cursor: pointer; } .main-container { padding-top: 40px; } .main-container h2 { padding-top: 40px; font-family: arial; font-size: 40px; color: #111; line-height: 50px; text-align: center; } /*Sign up form*/ .signup-form { width: 400px; margin: 0 auto; padding-top: 30px; } .signup-form input { width: 80%; height: 40px; padding: 0px 5%; margin-bottom: 5px; border: none; background-color: #fff; font-family: arial; font-size: 16px; color: #222; line-height: 40px; } .input_qm { width: 100%; height: 40px; margin-bottom: 5px; } .question_mark { float: right; margin: 5px; } .signup-form button { display: block; margin: 10px auto; width: 90px; height: 30px; border: none; background-color: #222; font-family: arial; font-size: 16px; color: #fff; cursor: pointer; } .signup-form button:hover { width: 94px; height: 32px; font-weight: bold; } .disabled{ cursor: not-allowed; }

The part of resetting variables after the

*{margin:0; padding:0;}

was added as an attempt to follow suggestions,

What else can I do

Is my code complicated?

Shuold I simplify something

What should I try to change when I get these layout results ?