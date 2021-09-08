W3C CSS Validator results:16 Parse Error [: 5px solid black: padding: 15px; width: 275px; height: 275px; float: left; } ]

Hi,

I’m having a issue with css coding for div element. I see the content for the box, but no box as well as the box float to the right of the page. I would appreciate input. I also corrected two typo Thank you.

Favorite Movie: The Wiz Release Date: 1978 Diana Ross as Dorothy Theresa Merritt as Aunt Em Stanley Green as Uncle Henry Michael Jackson as Scarecrow Nippy Russell as Tinman Ted Ross as Lion Mable King as Evillene Richard Pryor as the Wiz Lena Horne as Glinda the Good

My three favorite bands are:

Earth Wind & Fire

Alpha Blondy

Brian Culbertson

My three favorite foods are:

Garden Salads Vegetable Biryani Sweet Potato Pudding

My dream vacation destination is:

Alaska, nicknamed the last frontier Visiting mid to late May will offer 60 degree temperatures, less rain and fewer crowds. It's an ideal time to explore National Parks, visit varies cities, and experience the culture.

Vance_project2.html { box-sizing: border-box; background: #DCDCDC; border: 5px solid black: padding: 15px; width: 275px; height: 275px; float: right; }