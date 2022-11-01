Vertical line and tooltip wherever the line hits a data point

all of that becomes just
VertLine
(Technically, the Y values and the Stroke wont change, so you dont need to set them again, but shrug)
That works.
Replace that with VertLine.
Now the tooltip function doesn’t work anymore when I go over the data and the mousemove function is needed, without it the whole thing doesn’t work.
But I guess it is incomplete since it only includes one dataset and not all three.
Does the mousemove override the mouseover?
Now I would like to have the tooltip appear whenever VertLine hits a data point, so there could be several tooltip shown at once.
Well, yes and no - the mouseover isn’t being “overridden”, but because you add the line after you add the circles, its on top of the circles, and you never mouse over a circle, because your mouse is over the line instead.
There’s a couple of ways of handling that - notably, you could find the nearest point to the mouse by using a couple of bisectors, for example.
I created VertLine very early in the program, now it is behind the data points and it works.
Is this function correct or does it need improvement?
var bisect = d3.bisector(function(d) { return d.x; }).left;
function mousemove(){
var x0 = xScale.invert(d3.mouse(this)[0]);
var i1 = bisect(dataset1, x0, 1);
var i2 = bisect(dataset2, x0, 1);
var i3 = bisect(dataset3, x0, 1);
selectedData1 = dataset1[i1]
selectedData2 = dataset1[i2]
selectedData3 = dataset1[i3]
VertLine
.attr("x1", xScale(selectedData1.xScale))
.attr("y1", yScale(selectedData1.yScale))
}
Cause it needs to work for every data and it is on different scales as you know and it can be zoomed in and out. I remember the code for the first tooltip was quite complicated.
Well remember your data isnt an object, it’s a 2 dimensional array. So you can’t tell it to return
d.x, because .x isnt a property of the array. You’d need to tell it to return d[0] for the X coordinate.