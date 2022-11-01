Vertical line and tooltip wherever the line hits a data point

That works.



Replace that with VertLine.

Now the tooltip function doesn’t work anymore when I go over the data and the mousemove function is needed, without it the whole thing doesn’t work.

But I guess it is incomplete since it only includes one dataset and not all three.

Does the mousemove override the mouseover?

Now I would like to have the tooltip appear whenever VertLine hits a data point, so there could be several tooltip shown at once.