Verbose problem I would like simplifying because there are lots more script to follow :)

As already mentioned, it’s not hard to lay out the form when you have the main sides defined, which are the “medtime” and fields you wish to use, e.g. Drug, Dose and Time. Setting up a few arrays holding a DB field name and Display name gives you something to loop with. Pretty straight forward.

$medicationtimes = array( 'before_breakfast' => 'Before Breakfast' ,'after_breakfast' => 'After Breakfast' ,'before_lunch' => 'Before Lunch' ,'after_lunch' => 'After Lunch' ,'before_dinner' => 'Before Dinner' ,'after_dinner' => 'After Dinner' ,'bed_time' => 'Bed Time' ,'odd_balls' => 'Odd Balls'); $fields = array('Drug','Dose','Time');

The other varying factor is how many medications per medtime slot. A submit button can easily send the call to add or remove a display row in each of the medtime slots by using the medtime as the submit name [KEY]…

<input type="submit" class="btn btn-primary sm-btn" name="add_med_row['.$medtime.']" value="Add Row" /> <input type="submit" class="btn btn-primary sm-btn" name="remove_med_row['.$medtime.']" value="Remove Row" />

Setting “rows to show” to session allows page to hold while you POST etc and rows can be added like so.

if(isset($_POST['add_med_row'])): $timekeys = array_keys($_POST['add_med_row']); $timekey = $timekeys[0]; $_SESSION['rowstoshow'][$timekey]++; endif;

Having this defined for all time slots allows to to add or subtract those extra input row built with a FOR loop.

for($l=1;$l<=$_SESSION['rowstoshow'][$medtime];$l++):

Then you have all the keys to build your inputs. We use the Medtime, the field and the rows to show for this section as the keys for both the POST[KEYS] holder and the input name [KEYS]. We also built a data array from query DB result for a single patient and use this same array KEY structure to hold that information. All three would look like this.

$datavalue = (!empty($data['medications'][$medtime][$field][$l]) ? $data['medications'][$medtime][$field][$l] : ''); $inputvalue = (!empty($_POST[$medtime][$field][$l]) ? $_POST[$medtime][$field][$l] : $datavalue); <input type="text" name="'.$medtime.'['.$field.']['.$l.']" value="'.$inputvalue.'" />

Putting the loops and buttons and inputs into a form in a table layout would look something like this.



<?php echo '<form action="'.$pagename.'" method="post">'."\r"; echo '<div class="insertdata">'."\r"; $patient_id = (!empty($data['patient_info']['patient_id']) ? $data['patient_info']['patient_id'] : ''); $patient_name = (!empty($data['patient_info']['patient_name']) ? $data['patient_info']['patient_name'] : ''); echo '<input type="hidden" name="patient_id" value="'.$patient_id.'">'."\r"; echo '<h2> <i>Patient:</i> '.$patient_name.'</h2>'."\r"; $cols = count($fields)+1; echo '<table>'."\r"; foreach($medicationtimes as $medtime => $medtimedisplay): echo '<tr> <th colspan="'.$cols.'"><div class="heading">'.$medtimedisplay.'</div> <input type="submit" class="btn btn-primary sm-btn" name="add_med_row['.$medtime.']" value="Add Row" /> <input type="submit" class="btn btn-primary sm-btn" name="remove_med_row['.$medtime.']" value="Remove Row" /> </th> </tr>'."\r"; echo '<tr class="subheading">'."\r"; echo '<td style="width:50px;"> </td>'."\r"; foreach($fields as $field): echo '<td>'.$field.'</td>'."\r"; endforeach; echo '</tr>'."\r"; if(!empty($_SESSION['rowstoshow'][$medtime])): for($l=1;$l<=$_SESSION['rowstoshow'][$medtime];$l++): $record_id = (!empty($data['medications'][$medtime]['record_id'][$l]) ? $data['medications'][$medtime]['record_id'][$l] : ''); echo '<tr>'."\r"; echo '<td style="width:50px;">'.$l.' <input type="hidden" name="'.$medtime.'[\'record_id\']['.$l.']" value="'.$record_id.'" /></td>'."\r"; foreach($fields as $field): $datavalue = (!empty($data['medications'][$medtime][$field][$l]) ? $data['medications'][$medtime][$field][$l] : ''); $inputvalue = (!empty($_POST[$medtime][$field][$l]) ? $_POST[$medtime][$field][$l] : $datavalue); echo '<td><input type="text" name="'.$medtime.'['.$field.']['.$l.']" value="'.$inputvalue.'" /></td>'."\r"; endforeach; echo '</tr>'."\r"; endfor; endif; endforeach; echo '<tr> <th colspan="'.$cols.'"> <input type="submit" class="btn btn-primary sm-btn right" name="savedata" value="Save"> <input type="submit" class="btn btn-primary sm-btn left" name="clear" value="Clear"> </th> </tr>'."\r"; echo '</table> '."\r"; echo '</div> '."\r"; echo '</form> '."\r"; ?>

Built using this code and a sample data array.

I will attach my full sample should you wish to play with it to suit your needs.

testpost.php (11.6 KB)