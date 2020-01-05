Varying whether the Mast is frozen

Is it correct that the top part of your website is called the “mast” - like the part that has your company logo, menu bar, etc?

Well, whatever that is called, I decided to freeze that so if someone is reading a long article they never lose site of where they are at. Also that way they don’t lose the ability to easily get to the menu bar.

Now I am working on e-commerce checkout, and I’m thinking it’s better to not freeze the mast, because a.) it takes up precious space, and b.) because I have stripped out the menu from the mast as I don’t want people navigating off of a checkout page.

So is it a big deal if I “unfreeze” the mast for the e-commerce checkout portion of my website?