Using AJAX

Hey guys, i want to my javascript function will apply when my windows tab gets small but witout refreshing the page. So, i tried to use AJAX, the function works but i’m stil refreshing my web page.

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
    <head>
        <meta charset="UTF-8">
        <!--STYLES-->
        <link rel="stylesheet" href="styles.css">
        <!--JAVASCRIPT-->
        <script defer src="script.js"></script>
        <script defer src="script2.js"></script>
    </head>
    <body>
        <header>
            <img src="images/header.jpg" width="100%" height="150px">
        </header>
            <nav class="menu">
                <button id="button" hidden onclick="toggle()"><img src="images/list.png"></img></button>
                <ul id="menu_list">
                    <li><a href="#">Home</a></li>
                    <li><a href="#">About me</a></li>
                    <li><a href="#">Projects</a></li>
                    <li><a href="#">Blog</a></li>
                    <li><a href="#">Contact</a></li>
                </ul>
            </nav>
    </body>
</html>

header
{
  margin-bottom: -3px;
   
}
.menu
{
    width: 10%;
    min-width: 200px;
    float: left;
}

/*Notes
  In the content is rarely set height 
*/

/*Links buttons*/
a:link, a:visited {
    background-color: #353839;
    color: white;
    padding: 14px 25px;
    text-align: center;
    text-decoration: none;
    display: block;
    border: 1px solid #555d50;
    font-size: 1rem;
  }
  
  a:hover, a:active {
    background-color: #006400;
  }
/*Lists*/
ul
{
  list-style-type: none;
  margin: 0;
  padding: 0;
 
}
/*Best practice font adding with inherit to others elements*/
body
{
  font-family: Verdana;
}
input, select, textarea, button
{
  font-family: inherit;
}

.hidden
{
  display: none;
}


function toggle()
{
    let x = document.getElementById("menu_list");
    
    if(x.style.display === "none")
    {
        x.style.display = "block";
    }
    else
    {
        x.style.display = "none";
    }
}

//AJAX
function loadFunc() {
    let xhttp = new XMLHttpRequest();
    xhttp.onreadystatechange = function() {
      if (this.readyState == 4 && this.status == 200) {
       //document.getElementById("demo").innerHTML = this.responseText;
      }
    };
    xhttp.open("GET", "script2.js", true);
    xhttp.send();
  }


function hide_show()
{
    let wh = window.innerHeight; 
    let ww = window.innerWidth; 

    re = wh + ww;

    //document.getElementById("messenger").innerHTML = re;

    if(re <= 1200)
    {
        document.getElementById("menu_list").classList.add("hidden");
    }
    if(re <= 1200)
    {
        document.getElementById("button").style.display = "initial";      
    }
}

hide_show();
I don’t… know why you’re using AJAX…What’s supposed to be the trigger?

Nothing’s calling loadFunc, so that code never executes.

Nothing seems to be reacting to window size, so that’s not doing anything either.

I dont… see anything that would make your code reload a page.