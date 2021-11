Hello!

Basically I am trying to create this effect:

But with images that they are inside a carousel, lets say 15 images, and for somedays now I cannot figure it out

The js code is getting confused when the images are inside the carousel, and the effect is not working.

I have tried it, with swip.js and some others, but I am not restricted in which I will need to use, if this the matter.

Is there someone that maybe knows better how to make it?