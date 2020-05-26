Unable to get validation working no obvious errors

JavaScript
#1

Just trying to teach myself a bit of HTML+Javascript but have run into an error trying to use an external javascript to validate a HTML.

Currently the HTML looks something like this.

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">

<head>
<Title>Book Event</Title>
    <meta charset="utf-8">
</head>

<body>


<h1>Book Event</h1>

<p></p>

<p> Click on the numbers next to the event to autofill the form!</p>

<script src="validation.js"></script>

<form name="myForm" action="/action_page.php" onsubmit="return validateForm()" method="post">
	
  <label for="datemin">Date of Event:</label>
  <input type="date" id="datemin" name="datemin" min="2020-02-01"><br><br>
  
  <label for="ename">Event name:</label><br>
  <input type="text" id="ename" name="ename"><br>
  
  <label for="Time">Time of Event:</label><br>
  <input type="text" id="Time" name="Time" value=" "><br><br>
  
 <fieldset>
          <legend>Selecting Location</legend>
          <p>
             <label>Select Location</label>
             <select id = "Location" name = "Location">
               <option value = "L1">Perth</option>
               <option value = "L2">Duidgee Park, Toodyay</option>
               <option value = "L3">Canning Highway</option>
             </select>
          </p>
       </fieldset>
	<p> </p>
  <fieldset>
          <legend>Selecting Price</legend>
          <p>
             <label>Select Price</label>
             <select id = "Price" name = "Price">
               <option value = "P1">$20</option>
               <option value = "P2">$30</option>
               <option value = "P3">$40</option>
			   <option value = "P4">$50</option>
			   <option value = "P5">$80</option>
             </select>
          </p>
       </fieldset>
  
  
  <label for="quantity">Quantity:</label>
  <input type="number" id="quantity" name="quantity" min="1" max="99"><br><br>
  
  
  <input type="submit" value="Submit">
</form> 

<p>If you click the "Submit" button, the form-data will be sent to a page called "/action_page.php".</p>

<p></p>

<table>
<thead>
  <tr>
    <th></th>
    <th>   Event   </th>
    <th>   Date   </th>
    <th>   Time   </th>
    <th>   Location   </th>
    <th>   Price   </th>
  </tr>
</thead>
<tbody>
  <tr>
    <td>   <a href="#" onClick="autoFill1(); return true;" >1</a>   </td>
    <td>   Fatboy Slim  </td>
    <td>   FEB 2   </td>
    <td>   Sun, 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm   </td>
    <td>   Perth   </td>
    <td>   $40   </td>
  </tr>
  <tr>
    <td>   <a href="#" onClick="autoFill2(); return true;" >2</a>   </td>
    <td>   Bastille   </td>
    <td>   FEB 4   </td>
    <td>   Tue, 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm   </td>
    <td>   Perth   </td>
    <td>   $30   </td>
  </tr>
  <tr>
    <td>   <a href="#" onClick="autoFill3(); return true;" >3</a>  </td>
    <td>   A-HA   </td>
    <td>   FEB 19   </td>
    <td>   Wed, 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm   </td>
    <td>   Perth   </td>
    <td>   $50   </td>
  </tr>
  <tr>
  
    <td>   <a href="#" onClick="autoFill4(); return true;" >4</a>  </td>
    <td>   Michael Buble   </td>
    <td>   FEB 21   </td>
    <td>   Fri, 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm   </td>
    <td>   Perth   </td>
    <td>   $80   </td>

  </tr>
  <tr>
    <td>   <a href="#" onClick="autoFill5(); return true;" >5</a>  </td>
    <td>   SAFIA   </td>
    <td>   FEB 29   </td>
    <td>   Sat, 12:00 pm   </td>
    <td>   Perth   </td>
    <td>   $30   </td>
  </tr>
  <tr>
  <td>   <a href="#" onClick="autoFill6(); return true;" >6</a>  </td>
  <td>   Perth Festival 2020 - Highway to Hell   </td>
  <td>   MAR 1   </td>
  <td>   Sunday   </td>
  <td>   Canning Hwy   </td>
  <td>   $20   </td>
  </tr>
  <tr>
  <td>   <a href="#" onClick="autoFill7(); return true;" >7</a>  </td>
    <td>   Toodyay Music Fest   </td>
    <td>   MAR 28   </td>
    <td>   Sat, 10:00 am - 9:00 pm   </td>
    <td>   Duidgee Park, Toodyay   </td>
    <td>   $20   </td>
  </tr>
  <tr>
  <td>   <a href="#" onClick="autoFill8(); return true;" >8</a>  </td>
    <td>   City And Colour   </td>
    <td>   APR 17   </td>
    <td>   Fri, 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm   </td>
    <td>   Perth   </td>
    <td>   $50   </td>
  </tr>
  <tr>
  <td>   <a href="#" onClick="autoFill9(); return true;" >9</a>  </td>
    <td>   Backstreet Boys 2020   </td>
    <td>   MAY 30   </td>
    <td>   Sat, 8:00 pm - 11:00 pm   </td>
    <td>   Perth   </td>
    <td>   $80  </td>
  </tr>
</tbody>
</table>

<p> </p>

<script>
  function autoFill1() 
  {
    document.getElementById('Location').value = "L1";
    document.getElementById('ename').value = "Fatboy Slim";
	document.getElementById('datemin').value = "2020-02-02";
	document.getElementById('Time').value = "7:00 pm - 10:00pm"
	document.getElementById('Price').value = "P3"
   }  
  function autoFill2() 
  {
    document.getElementById('Location').value = "L1";
    document.getElementById('ename').value = "Bastille";
	document.getElementById('datemin').value = "2020-02-04";
	document.getElementById('Time').value = "7:00 pm - 10:00pm"
	document.getElementById('Price').value = "P2"
   }
   function autoFill3() 
  {
    document.getElementById('Location').value = "L1";
    document.getElementById('ename').value = "A-HA";
	document.getElementById('datemin').value = "2020-02-19";
	document.getElementById('Time').value = "7:00 pm - 10:00pm"
	document.getElementById('Price').value = "P4"
   }
  function autoFill4() 
  {
    document.getElementById('Location').value = "L1";
    document.getElementById('ename').value = "Michael Buble";
	document.getElementById('datemin').value = "2020-02-21";
	document.getElementById('Time').value = "7:00 pm - 10:00pm"
	document.getElementById('Price').value = "P5"
   }
  function autoFill5() 
  {
    document.getElementById('Location').value = "L1";
    document.getElementById('ename').value = "SAFIA";
	document.getElementById('datemin').value = "2020-02-29";
	document.getElementById('Time').value = "12:00PM"
	document.getElementById('Price').value = "P2"
   }
  function autoFill6() 
  {
    document.getElementById('Location').value = "L3";
    document.getElementById('ename').value = "Perth Festival 2020 - Highway to Hell";
	document.getElementById('datemin').value = "2020-03-01";
	document.getElementById('Time').value = "Null"
	document.getElementById('Price').value = "P1"
   }
  function autoFill7() 
  {
    document.getElementById('Location').value = "L2";
    document.getElementById('ename').value = "Toodyay Music Fest";
	document.getElementById('datemin').value = "2020-03-28";
	document.getElementById('Time').value = "10:00am - 09:00pm"
	document.getElementById('Price').value = "P1"
   } 
  function autoFill8() 
  {
    document.getElementById('Location').value = "L1";
    document.getElementById('ename').value = "City and Colour";
	document.getElementById('datemin').value = "2020-04-17";
	document.getElementById('Time').value = "07:00pm - 10:00pm"
	document.getElementById('Price').value = "P4"
   } 
  function autoFill9() 
  {
    document.getElementById('Location').value = "L1";
    document.getElementById('ename').value = "Backstreet Boys 2020";
	document.getElementById('datemin').value = "2020-05-20";
	document.getElementById('Time').value = "08:00pm - 11:00pm"
	document.getElementById('Price').value = "P5"
   }    
</script>



</body>

</html>

With the validation.js looking like this,

function validateForm() 
	{
	var Location = document.forms["myForm"]["Location"].value;
	var eName = document.forms["myform"]["eName"].value;
	var	datemin = document.forms["myform"]["datemin"].value;
	var Time = document.forms["myform"]["Time"].value;
	var Price = document.forms["myform"]["Price"].value;
	var quantity = document.forms["myform"]["quantity"].value;
	
	if(Location == "") 
	{
		alert ("Please select a location.");
		return false;
		
	}
	if(ename == "") 
	{
		alert ("Please input an Event Name.");
		return false;
		
	}
	if(datemin == "") 
	{
		alert ("Please input the date of the event.");
		return false;
		
	}
	if(Time == "") 
	{
		alert ("Please input a Time for the event");
		return false;
		
	}
	if(Price == "") 
	{
		alert ("Please input a price.");
		return false;
		
	}
	if(quantity == "") 
	{
		alert ("Please input the amount of tickets you wish to purchase.");
		return false;
		
	}
	else
	{
		return true;		
	}
	}

Am I missing something, or doing something incorrectly? Thanks for any help!

#2

The validate script would need to call a preventDefault() to stop the browser from taking it’s normal course of action.

That a side, you don’t really need this validate script, you can use ‘required’ in your HTML

<form name="myForm" action="#" onsubmit="validateForm()" method="post">

  <label for="datemin">Date of Event:</label>
  <input type="date" id="datemin" name="datemin" min="2020-02-01" required><br><br>

  <label for="ename">Event name:</label><br>
  <input type="text" id="ename" name="ename" required><br>

  <label for="Time">Time of Event:</label><br>
  <input type="text" id="Time" name="Time" value=" " required><br><br>

 <fieldset>
          <legend>Selecting Location</legend>
          <p>
             <label>Select Location</label>
                <select id = "Location" required>
                <option value="">Please choose a location</option>
                <option value = "L1">Perth</option>
                <option value = "L2">Duidgee Park, Toodyay</option>
                <option value = "L3">Canning Highway</option>
             </select>
          </p>
       </fieldset>
	<p> </p>
  <fieldset>
          <legend>Selecting Price</legend>
          <p>
             <label>Select Price</label>
             <select id = "Price" required>
                <option value="">Please choose a Price</option>
                <option value = "P1">$20</option>
                <option value = "P2">$30</option>
                <option value = "P3">$40</option>
			          <option value = "P4">$50</option>
			          <option value = "P5">$80</option>
             </select>
          </p>
       </fieldset>
  <label for="quantity">Quantity:</label>
  <input type="number" id="quantity" name="quantity" min="1" max="99" required><br><br>
  <input type="submit" value="Submit">
</form>