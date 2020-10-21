Unable to display a single instance of category, for multiple sub categories within the foreach loop

I have a has many through eloquent relationship, between Categories->SubCategories->MenuItems. I need to display a single category for all the sub categories which falls under the category in specific. Instead of my expectations, its showing the category above each and every sub-category. Sorry for being a noob, please help me.

Here’s what I have done so far.

<select wire:model="sub_category_id" class="form-select block w-full mt-1"> <option>Select Sub Category</option> @foreach($menuitemlist as $menuitem) <optgroup label="{{ $menuitem->SubCategories->Categories->category_name }}"> <option value="{{ $menuitem->SubCategories->id }}">{{ $menuitem->SubCategories->sub_category_name }}</option> @endforeach @error('sub_category_id') <h1 class="text-red-500">{{$message}}</h1>@enderror </select>

This is the output which I am getting.