Un-Check checkbox in form if other checkbox is checked and vice versa

JavaScript
lines 589 - 618 Web form with 2 checkboxes
one with id “invalidCheck1” other with “invalidCheck2”

lines 726-736 bottom of page i have a JS Function to uncheck one checkbox if other is checked

but it does not check and uncheck / checkboxes

I must be doing something wrong that is very simple ?

Hi there temp29,

why don’t you just dump the javascript altogether?

Use this HTML code instead…

<div class="form-check">
 <div class="container checkbox1">
  <div class="radio d-flex justify-content-center">
   <input class="form-check-input form_check_box" type="radio" name="rdo" value="human" id="invalidCheck1">
   <label class="form-check-label" for="invalidCheck1">I'm a human</label>
   </div>
  </div>
 </div>
 <div class="form-check">
  <div class="container checkbox2">
   <div class="radio d-flex justify-content-center">
    <input class="form-check-input form_check_box" type="radio" name="rdo" value="robot" id="invalidCheck2">
    <label class="form-check-label checkbox2_label" for="invalidCheck2">I'm a robot</label>
   </div>
  </div>
 </div>



Hi CoolHead… Good Point… then I would need to make this radio button group required with required messages for the onclick send message btn.

but I am trying to create my own captCha… (not a fan of Google) and as far as i know AI Web Bots can read CSS (if i use the radio buttons to create a required event) and then correctly fill in the form and send spam contact form messages by clicking send message.

But if i have JScript event then that only allows one one check box or the other to be checked so i was trying to go that way.

rolling your own captCha is a bit complex or convoluted.

Hi there temp29,

sorry, but I do not understand any of that. :wonky:
Nothing new there, I am old and becoming
a little dim witted. :nono:
I cannot see anything wrong with adding the
required attribute to the inputs.

I would humbly suggest that forms need to be
fully functional without javascript. :winky:



Hi there temp29,

Here is your form, as you wanted it,
without javascript of course. :rofl:

<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html lang="en">
<head>

<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,height=device-height,initial-scale=1">

<title>Untitled document</title>

<link rel="stylesheet" href="http://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Raleway:300,400,700%7COpen+Sans:300,400,700,900%7CLato:900" media="screen">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="http://www.enflow.com/css/bootstrap.css" media="screen">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="http://www.enflow.com/css/fonts.css" media="screen">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="http://www.enflow.com/css/style.css" media="screen">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Alex+Brush&display=swap" media="screen">

<style media="screen">
#invalidCheck1,
#invalidCheck2 {
	position: absolute;
	left: -999em;
 }
label[for="invalidCheck1"]::before,
label[for="invalidCheck2"]::before {
	display: inline-flex;
    justify-content: center; 
    align-items: center;
	width: 1.25em;
	height: 1.25em;
	margin-right: 0.5em;
	border: 1px solid #919191;
	border-radius: 0.3em;
	background-color: #fff;
    background-image: linear-gradient( to bottom, #fff, #ccc );
	vertical-align: middle;
	content: '';
 }
#invalidCheck1:checked + label[for="invalidCheck1"]::before,
#invalidCheck2:checked + label[for="invalidCheck2"]::before{
    content: '\02713';
}
</style>

</head>
<body>
<div class="container home_page_section"> 
<h2 class="contact_usTitle text-center mt-3">CONTACT US</h2>
<div class="container col-lg-9 mt-3 mb-3">
<form name="myForm" id="myForm" method="post" action="contact-form.php">   
<label for="name" class="col-form-label float-right mt-3">*All 4 fields are required</label>
<input type="text" name="name" value="" class="form-control mt-3" id="name" placeholder="Full Name" required>
<input type="email" name="email" value="" class="form-control mt-3" id="email" placeholder="Email" required>   
<textarea class="form-control mt-3" name="message" id="message" placeholder="Type your message" rows="7" required></textarea>
<div class="container checkboxes_container mt-3">
<p class="d-flex justify-content-center mt-3">*Please select one of these checkboxes</p>
<div class="row justify-content-md-center">

<div class="form-check">
 <div class="container checkbox1">
  <div class="radio d-flex justify-content-center">
   <input class="form-check-input form_check_box" type="radio" name="rdo" value="human" id="invalidCheck1" required>
   <label class="form-check-label" for="invalidCheck1">I'm a human</label>
   </div>
  </div>
 </div>
 <div class="form-check">
  <div class="container checkbox2">
   <div class="radio d-flex justify-content-center">
    <input class="form-check-input form_check_box" type="radio" name="rdo" value="robot" id="invalidCheck2" required>
    <label class="form-check-label checkbox2_label" for="invalidCheck2">I'm a robot</label>
   </div>
  </div>
 </div>

 </div>
</div>
<button type="submit" class="btn btn-primary float-right mt-3">Send Message</button>
</form>
</div>
</div>>

</body>
</html>



Looks good… thank your for your excellent work and time… we had a working web form before i came to SitePoint but it is interesting to see the coding styles of others… We may consider using some of your work in our web form.

…so, are you now having second thoughts
about employing a javascript solution?



JScript ?

CoolHead… What would you do once a form is done and you are GETTING a lot of spam mail and you want to stop that…

Would you use a CaptCha ?

What would you do ?

I dunno about others, but this problem seems to already be solved by Google’s reCaptcha service.

Hi there temp29,

I cannot answer those questions as I’ve
no experience of spam email problems. :unhappy:

All I can say is that I wouldn’t have thought
that CSS could be the cause of them.



AS you can read in my second post… I am not a fan of google and looking to NOT use google… for anything - Not Chrome, Gmail, Search, Captcha.

Google does NOT even come close to their Do No Evil motto. The data privacy breeches by Google are astounding and well publicized. The USA DOJ is finally looking into them and the EU has dinged them for major bucks over Google’s lack of ethics…

So that is why i was going to create my OWN Turing test… as in custom Captcha

okay, good to know… thanks again…