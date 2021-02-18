Typing and deleting letters of a word in the JS

I just checked the code and it seems that you are using
i for when counting forward, and
j for when counting backwards.
A possibly easier solution is to use only one variable called pos, and an increment variable that switches from +1 to -1 instead.
Step 1: Rename
i to
pos
Step 2: Use
pos += increment and invert increment when bounds are reached
Step 3: Check if increment is
>0 or
<0 for each if statement
Step 4: Replace
j with
pos instead.
Bonus step: replace -1 checks with suitable 0 checks instead, for added clarity.
var pos = 0;
var increment = 1;
//...
if (increment > 0 && pos < convertArray.length) {
myElement.innerHTML += convertArray[pos];
pos += increment;
if (pos === convertArray.length) {
increment = -increment;
}
}
if (increment < 0 && pos >= 0) {
myElement.innerHTML = convertArray.join("");
if (pos > 0) {
convertArray.pop();
}
pos += increment;
if (pos < 0) {
convertArray = typeText[counter].split("");
pos = 0;
increment = -increment;
}
}
That is an improvement. Further improvements can be made from there too
I think JS is pretty straight, but most of the time it is the mathematical logic, and flow chart of logic that needs our energies.
I tend to disagree about needing more energies. Whenever something starts to be complex, there are almost always techniques that can be used to make it simpler and easier.
Some call it lazy, others call it efficnentefficnent.
<backspace fail> something else instead.
True, actually that is how Hypothesis work in scientific exploration also. If some thing deosnt work either discard or tweak the Hypothesis.
For me the real breakthrough came when I understood that debugging your own code is several more times difficult than it was to write the code.
That has a major impact when you write code at the limit of your ability. Debugging that code then becomes highly difficult indeed. The remedy is to use techniques that leave yourself plenty of headroom, so that debugging becomes a lot easier later on too.
Simple and easy tend to be frowned upon by people intent on pushing their muscles. There’s more going for it than at first thought.
Hi there codeispoetry,
was my effort barking up the wrong tree?
coothead
No, not at all. Whenever I post I always read all the solutions to get insight, but since I had initially posted something, which @PaulOB refined in multiple stages, including getting the end result. so I started analyzing that. I have also downloaded your code into my text editor and was attempting to understand that in small bytes.
Thanks Paul that’s great. I’ve put the updated code into a new codepen.
Yes I even find that with some complicated CSS layouts. While you are developing it it all seems familiar but a few weeks later you wonder what and why you were doing it.
I have commented my code, it may help…
<script>
(function( d ) {
'use strict';
/* var c and i count respectively the letters of the word to be typed and then removed */
var c = 0, i = 0, st, st1,speed = 350,
text = 'The Quick Brown Fox Jumps Over The Lazy Dog',
con = d.querySelector( '#content' ),
/* the text in the paragraph is for js disabled visitors */
par = con.querySelector( 'p' );
/* remove all the text from the HTML paragraph */
par.textContent = '';
/* function to type each word the var text */
function typing( c ) {
/* add (type) each letter of the leading word to the HTML paragraph */
par.textContent += text.charAt( c );
/* check for space after or the end of the letter */
if ( ( text.charAt( c ) === ' ' ) || ( text.charAt( c ) === '') ){
/* remove the word from the text */
text = text.replace( par.textContent,'' );
/* stop the search for the word */
clearTimeout( st );
/* function to remove word (type backwards) */
/* return not required */ removeText( i, c );
}
/* search for next letter of the word */
else {
c ++;
st = setTimeout(
function(){
typing( c );
}, speed );
}
}
function removeText( i, c ) {
if ( i <= c ) {
/* remove the first letter of the word */
par.textContent =
par.textContent.substring( 1 );
i ++;
st1 = setTimeout(
function(){
removeText( i, c );
}, speed );
}
else {
clearTimeout( st1 );
i = 0;
c = 0;
/* repeat the whole process go to the next word */
typing( c );
}
/* shut down the script */
if ( c === text.length) {
/* clearTimeout( st ); maybe not required */
/* clearTimeout( st1 ); maybe not required */
/* this is just a little unessential addition that hides the container */
con.classList.add( 'remove-container' );
return;
}
}
/* initiate the typing sequence */
typing( c );
}( document ));
</script>
coothead
Thanks to your suggestion of using the same variable going up and down I have managed to reduce the code in half and use the same piece of code to add and delete the letters.
This is much simpler and more concise
function textLoop() {
myElement.innerHTML = convertArray.slice(0, pos).join("");
pos += increment;
if (pos === convertArray.length) {
increment = -increment;
}
if (pos === 0) {
increment = 1;
counter++;
if (counter === typeText.length) {
counter = 0;
}
convertArray = typeText[counter].split("");
}
timeLoop = setTimeout(textLoop, 100);
}
textLoop();
Can we further nest it under if…else statement wherever possible?
Usually the opposite is done, to reduce the amount of if/else instead, to the point of removing them completely.
Hi there @Paul_Wilkins
I am completely lost in this code. Sleep quality is also good. Don’t know why I could not grasp the logical flow in its entirety. would it be possible to break down the logical flowchart into small bytes that can be chewed and digested?
Why what else do you need it to do?
As that was my code (with Paul’s methods added) here goes
function textLoop() {
// slice the array and output the letters starting from zero
// up to the range defined by the variable pos
myElement.innerHTML = convertArray.slice(0, pos).join("");
pos += increment;
// if pos equals the length of the array we have output the whole phrase
// pos is then set to come back downwards by using a negative increment
// i.e. pos goes from 1 - 15 (or however long the phrase is) and
// then pos goes back down from 15 to zero
if (pos === convertArray.length) {
// reverse pos direction so it counts backwards
increment = -increment;
}
// when we reach here we have finished showing and deleting the first phrase
// if pos is zero we know that the first phrase is finished so we must increment
// counter and set up the next phrase in the array ready to slice again
// counter is incremented so we can get ready to convert
// the next phrase into the convertArray variable
// note pos will only be zero when counting backwards as is starts at zero
// and is incremented before we get here. Once it gets to say 15
// (the end of the convertArray length) then it counts back down
//and will only reach zero when increment is negative
if (pos === 0) {
increment = 1;
counter++;
// when counter equals the original array length we must reset it to zero and start again
if (counter === typeText.length) {
counter = 0;
}
// this is the next phrase copied into convertArray
convertArray = typeText[counter].split("");
}
timeLoop = setTimeout(textLoop, 100);
}
textLoop();
Basically I used slice array so that we don’t touch the original array and nearly all the work is carried out here in this one line.
myElement.innerHTML = convertArray.slice(0, pos).join("");
pos += increment;
The variable convertArray contains the first phrase and I slice it starting from the first letter and use pos as the range.
e.g pos = 0
slice(0,pos).
outputs
G
pos = 1
slice(0,pos).
outputs
Ge
pos = 2
slice(0,pos).
outputs
Geo
…and so on until the phrase is complete.
When the length of the array is reached the increment is made negative and we start going backwards from the length of the array to zero.
Once zero on the way back is reached then the counter is incremented to show the next phrase from the array and passed into convertArray once again to begin the process.
So If for example, our first phrase is Abraham lincoln then actually, we are printing:
a
ab
abr
abra
.
.
.
.
Abraham lincoln,
but illusionary it appears that we are printing characters one by one?
Yes exactly
Now that I look at the code again we can get rid of convertArray altogether and just use the typeText array instead. That saves another 2 lines of code.
function textLoop() {
myElement.innerHTML = typeText[counter].split("").slice(0, pos).join("");
pos += increment;
if (pos === typeText[counter].length) {
increment = -increment;
}
if (pos === 0) {
increment = 1;
counter++;
if (counter === typeText.length) {
counter = 0;
}
}
timeLoop = setTimeout(textLoop, 100);
}
textLoop();
Whether @Paul_Wilkins will think this line is too complicated is another matter
myElement.innerHTML = typeText[counter].split("").slice(0, pos).join("");
In your original you were adding one character at a time as you were using innerHTML+= which is fine but you can’t remove a character from the innerHTML by saying -= as you were trying in your first post. You have to output all but the missing character
Looks good PaulOB : )
You could always split this part
.split("").slice(0, pos).join(""); into it’s own function. Passing in the string and position.
Would simplify your main function a bit.
Down to preference but you can chain on separate lines. To me it makes it more evident that there are a series of steps involved.
e.g.
typeText[counter]
.split('')
.slice(0, pos)
.join('');
edit: (Something like this??)
const getSegment = (strg, position) => (
strg
.split('')
.slice(0, position)
.join('')
)
myElement.textContent = getSegment(typeText[counter], pos)
Just a thought, while my machine is rendering